Gridiron guide: From Glacier’s defense to wide-open races, Week 6 storylines abound

Five weeks into the Montana high school football season, the picture is starting to come into focus. Even if only a little bit in most classifications.

Related: MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Sept. 28

In Class AA, Billings West, Gallatin and Helena Capital all picked up statement wins last week, while Kalispell Glacier’s suffocating defense continues to set the standard after yet another shutout.

Class A has seen near-weekly movement in the rankings as teams jockey for position, with Sidney, Whitefish and upstart Hardin among the remaining unbeatens entering a critical stretch of conference play.

Elsewhere, heavyweight clashes headline the slate in Class B, 8-Man and 6-Man football as contenders look to separate themselves before the postseason push begins in earnest.

With that, here is the latest edition of our Gridiron Guide as teams get set for Week 6:

Class AA

Overview: Billings West, Gallatin and Helena Capital all survived marquee matchups last week. West overcame plucky Great Falls CMR on the road 28-7, while Gallatin made a statement with a 37-17 win over crosstown foe Bozeman High. And Capital beat Helena 34-27 on a late score. ... Not to be a one-string banjo, but it can't be overstated what Kalispell Glacier is doing defensively. After last week's 70-0 blowout of Missoula Hellgate, the Wolfpack still haven't allowed a touchdown this year and have now pitched four consecutive shutouts. Missoula Sentinel, it's your turn this week.

Game of the week: No. 5 Helena Capital (3-2) at Kalispell Flathead (3-2). Both teams have spent time in the MTN Sports power rankings this season. Capital is coming off that thrilling crosstown win over previous No. 5 Helena High while Flathead is scuffling a bit, having lost two in a row after starting the season 3-0.

Class A

Overview: The Class A rankings have been a bit of a revolving door this season, and Lewistown is the newest representative in the top five this week after a nice 28-14 road victory over Laurel. The Locomotives were unable to capitalize on the momentum they had built after beating rival Billings Central the week prior and slipped out of the rankings. Laurel will look to bounce back at East Helena without first-year coach CJ Edgmond, who, MTN Sports confirmed, was suspended for the game by the Montana High School Association. 406 MT Sports first reported Edgmond's suspension. ... You can no longer ignore what Hardin is doing this season, especially after last week's victory at Lockwood. The Bulldogs are 5-0 and, along with Whitefish and Sidney, one of only three unbeatens in the classification.

Game of the week: Hamilton (3-1) at No. 3 Frenchtown (3-1). This is a Bronc Battle in the race for the Southwest crown. Hamilton's only loss is a last-second defeat to No. 1 Whitefish while Frenchtown's only setback came against No. 2 Billings Central. Both Broncs teams won big last week.

Class B

Overview: Top-ranked Florence went up against Western division foe Thompson Falls last week and handed the Blue Hawks their first loss, 47-7. Similarly, No. 3 Fairfield gave previously undefeated Northern division rival Glasgow a 36-0 comeuppance. Those were two of the top matchups on the Class B docket last week. ... No. 2-ranked Huntley Project continues to hum along and takes its 5-0 record on the road for a non-league game at Anaconda this week. Early wins over Malta and Three Forks have propelled the Red Devils to more wins this season already than they had last year.

Game of the week: Townsend (3-1) at No. 5 Jefferson (4-0). Longtime rivals in the rugged Southern B, Townsend and Jefferson are set to tangle again. Jefferson was off last week but so far has strung together a series of blowout wins. Townsend is coming off its first loss, a 60-24 defeat against Three Forks.

8-Man

Overview: There were a few impressive results in big games last week, including No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg's 68-13 rout of previously undefeated Twin Bridges, No. 3 Superior's 58-14 romp over one-loss Seeley-Swan, and Darby's 30-18 victory over previous No. 5 St. Regis. ... No. 2 Belt is the lone unbeaten remaining in the North, but there are several teams nipping at the Huskies' heels. One is 4-1 Cascade, which will host Belt this week as conference-title races heat up.

Game of the week: No. 3 Superior (5-0) at No. 5 Darby (4-0). Darby's win over St. Regis turned heads. Now the Tigers get another shot at a top-ranked squad when they welcome unbeaten Superior.

6-Man

Overview: After losing its opener to top-ranked Grass Range-Winnett, No. 4 C-J-I has won four straight games — the past two by a combined four points. Last week's win at Burlington, Wyo., was particularly impressive because the Huskies are traditionally a top 6-Man program in the Cowboy State. Levi Nelson starred for the Hawks, rushing for 297 yards and five touchdowns.

Game of the week: No. 3 D-G-S-G (5-0) at No. 2 Absarokee (5-0). This is a huge non-conference matchup that will provide at least some clarity as it relates to the pecking order at the top of 6-Man football. Both teams are looking to keep pace with No. 1-ranked Grass Range-Winnett.