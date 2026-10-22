Gridiron guide: Conference titles, playoff positioning on the line in Week 9

The final week of the high school football regular season is here. For some teams, it marks a transitional week heading toward the playoffs. For others, it's all she wrote.

Related: MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Oct. 19

Several key matchups mark the schedule in Week 9, including Kalispell Glacier's trip to Missoula Big Sky for a top-five matchup Thursday night with the Western AA title effectively on the line. Meanwhile, East Helena and Lewistown, both ranked, will decide the Class A Central division crown — among other important contests.

Here is the final edition of our Gridiron Guide for the regular season as teams look to finish strong ahead of the playoffs:

Class AA

Overview: Top-ranked Billings West is at the doorstep of a perfect regular season in Rob Stanton's final year as head coach. The Golden Bears (8-0) visit Belgrade (1-7) this week. ... Missoula Sentinel seems to be peaking at the right time. The No. 3 Spartans knocked off ranked teams — Missoula Big Sky and Helena Capital — in back-to-back weeks entering their Week 9 matchup at Kalispell Flathead. ... The Electric City is getting set for its annual crosstown game this week, as Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR are set to tangle. The No. 3-ranked Rustlers (6-2) have won three in a row.

Game of the week: No. 2 Kalispell Glacier (7-1) at No. 5 Missoula Big Sky (7-1). This game will decide the Western division crown. Glacier's only loss came in Week 1 to Billings West while Big Sky's lone defeat was to Sentinel on Oct. 9.

MTN Sports Kalispell Glacier football coach Grady Bennett.

Class A

Overview: Resurgent Sidney passed its first major test of the year last week when it beat previous No. 1 Billings Central 23-14 to remain undefeated (8-0) and take over the top spot in the rankings. The Eagles, the only unbeaten squad in the classification, host 7-1 Hardin this week. Billings Central was knocked out of the rankings and looks to rebound in its regular-season finale against Glendive. ... The rankings have been a revolving door for much of the season, and entering Week 9 there are still six teams with just one loss. With the playoffs on the horizon, there's a feeling in Class A that it's still anyone's game.

Game of the week: No. T5 East Helena (6-1) at No. 4 Lewistown (6-1). After seeing a big lead evaporate in a Week 3 loss vs. Columbia Falls, East Helena is on a five-game winning streak with three shutouts. Lewistown, meanwhile, hasn't lost since Week 1, also to C-Falls. This game will decide the conference title.

Class B

Overview: In last week's marquee matchup, No. 4 Manhattan put a 54-16 result on then-No. 5 Jefferson to knock the Panthers from the ranks of the unbeaten. The last remaining undefeated squad, then, is No. 2-ranked Huntley Project, which puts its 8-0 mark up this week against 5-3 Shepherd. ... Like Class A, there is a feeling in Class B that several teams are in the title hunt rather than just one or two with the playoffs looming. There are six other one-loss teams in the classification, including No. 1 Florence, which has been on a roll ever since sneaking past No. 3 Fairfield 34-33 on Sept. 11.

Game of the week: No. 5 Glasgow (7-1) at Malta (5-2). In the North's biggest rivalry, the Scotties and Mustangs are fighting for the division's No. 2 playoff seed behind Fairfield. Both are 4-1 in the league, having each lost to the Eagles.

8-Man

Overview: Belt, now ranked No. 4, was trying to run the gauntlet in the always-tough North division but was tripped up last week 34-14 against Choteau. Belt (7-1), Fort Benton (7-1), Chinook (6-2), Choteau (6-2) and Cascade (5-3) have all been impressive this year in the North. ... Belt's loss vaulted new No. 2 Superior and No. 3 Scobey up a spot in the rankings after each won handily. ... Drummond-Philipsburg remains the No. 1 team in 8-Man, having allowed just 49 total points to the opposition through seven games.

Game of the week: St. Regis (7-1) at No. 2 Superior (7-0). No. 2 Superior looks to clinch the Western division title when it hosts St. Regis. The Bobcats haven't scored fewer than 52 points in a non-forfeited game all year.

6-Man

Overview: No. 1 ranked Grass Range-Winnett locked up the South division with a crucial 24-20 victory over No. 2 D-G-S-G a week ago. The Rangers look like they're in the driver's seat a year after losing 46-38 to C-J-I in double overtime in the 6-Man title game. ... Grass Range-Winnett, No. 4 Jordan and Power-Dutton-Brady have clinched league titles, with Highwood and C-J-I meeting Thursday to determine the North champion and No. 5 West Yellowstone hosting No. 3 Absarokee on Saturday for the Southwest title. ... Bainville, Richey-Lambert, Valier and White Sulphur Springs have also solidified playoff positioning. Eight playoff seeds are still up for grabs entering the Week 9 finale.

Game of the week: No. 3 Absarokee (6-1) at No. 5 West Yellowstone (7-0). This game will decide the Southwest division championship. Absarokee is coming off a bye while West Yellowstone hammered Shields Valley 64-19 a week ago.

