2021 Class B all-star football game rosters revealed

The Class B all-star football game is making its return.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the all-star game will fire back up on June 12 in Lockwood.

The Class B all-star game pits players from the North, made up of the Northern and Western B, against players from the South, made up of the Eastern and Southern B.

The South roster is headlined by five members of Class B champion Manhattan, which capped an unbeaten season with a 23-6 win over Fairfield. Caden Holgate, Gabriel Delgatty, Toby Veltkamp, Javier Estrada and Sage Ellison will represent the Tigers.

Fellow Southern B foe Whitehall also has five players on the South roster, as Dylan Smith, Flint Smith, Jamus Dubois, Brody Becker and Tucker Miller are slated to suit up.

Whitehall head coach Dan Lacey is currently listed as the only coach on the South staff.

Runner-up Fairfield and semifinalists Florence and Glasgow will have four players each on the North roster. Fairfield's Gavin Mills, Connor Murray, Guidry Giles and Kolter Bouma will be joined by Glasgow's Jesse Lee, Loden Idler, Colten Fast and Will Knieriem and Florence's Jake Dixon, Jonathan Chamberlin, Cadence Waller and Chase Bouee.

The North will be coached by Fairfield's Greg Misner and Justin Harpster, Conrad's Paul Schilling, Bigfork's Jim Benn and Anaconda's Riley Schell.

This will be the 32nd edition of the Class B all-star game, with the North holding a 16-15 all-time advantage. The North won the last contested Class B all-star game in 2019, 41-34. Players will arrive in Billings on Wednesday, June 9 and the game will be played at Lockwood Stadium at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12.

Full rosters can be found below.

North

Gunnar Smith, Eureka; Colter Cassaza, Eureka; Jonathan Chamberlin, Florence; Jake Dixon, Florence; Cadence Waller, Florence; Chase Bouee, Florence; Cormac Benn, Bigfork; Luke Benson, Bigfork; Walker Fisher, Bigfork; Rian Hioland, Anaconda; Pat Galle, Anaconda; Parker Pratt, Missoula Loyola; Kolter Bouma, Fairfield; Gavin Mills, Fairfield; Connor Murray, Fairfield; Guidry Giles, Fairfield; Pierce Mortenson, Malta; Parker Mortenson, Malta; Beau Simonson, Malta; Jesse Lee, Glasgow; Loden Idler, Glasgow; Colten Fast, Glasgow; Will Knieriem, Glasgow; Drew Ginther, Conrad; Kade Harwood, Conrad; Carson Bitney, Conrad; Wesley Omsberg, Cut Bank; Brock Barcus, Cut Bank; Andrew Rasmussen, Harlem; Austin Wilson, Wolf Point; Kooper Oxarart (alternate), Malta.

Coaches: Greg Misner, Fairfield; Paul Schilling, Conrad; Jim Benn, Bigfork; Riley Schell, Anaconda; Justin Harpster, Fairfield.

South

Mason Faulk, Shepherd; Aaron Richardson, Shepherd; Tobias Ottenbacher, Shepherd; Rylin Burns, Colstrip; Renzy Anderson, Colstrip; Hunter Dare, Huntley Project; Jake Fox, Huntley Project; Avery Uecker, Baker; Jory Miller, Baker; Trey Allen, Red Lodge; Logan Boadle, Poplar; Tyler Kombol, Roundup; Michael McHenry, Roundup; Caden Holgate, Manhattan; Gabriel Delgatty, Manhattan; Toby Veltkamp, Manhattan; Javier Estrada, Manhattan; Sage Ellison, Manhattan; Dylan Smith, Whitehall; Flint Smith, Whitehall; Jamus Dubois, Whitehall; Brody Becker, Whitehall; Tucker Miller, Whitehall; Braydin Ellis, Columbus; Matt Riehl, Jefferson, Tristan Matzick, Big Timber; Alex Kober, Big Timber.

Coach: Dan Lacey, Whitehall.