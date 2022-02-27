Gfeller scores 34, Montana Lady Griz shut down Montana State 71-57

MISSOULA — (Editor's note: this article will be updated)

MISSOULA—Carmen Gfeller scored 34 points and the Montana Lady Griz clamped down on defense in the second half en route to a 71-57 win over rival Montana State on Saturday.

With the win, the Lady Griz snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Cats.

Montana (18-9, 11-7) held the Bobcats (18-11, 13-5) to just 33% from the field. Each team struggled offensively early, as the first quarter ended with the Lady Griz in front 9-8.

UM held a 32-28 halftime lead before extending the lead to as large as 17 in the third quarter. Gfeller, who also had eight rebounds, went 5-for-7 from beyond the 3-point line. Lady Griz guard Sophia Stiles added 13 points and eight rebounds, while Abby Anderson had 12 points.

Lexi Deden led the Bobcats with 14 points, while Leia Beattie added 13.