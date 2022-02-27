Photos: Montana and Montana State women's Cat-Griz game

Share Facebook

Montana State University sophomore Lexi Deden (21) feels the defensive pressure during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Taylor Janssen (24) looks for an opening during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Darian White (0) pushes through the key during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Madison Jackson (20) thros a pass during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Abby Anderson (11) battles Montana State University sophomore Lexi Deden (21) for possession during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Ashley Van Sickle (3) shoots a three-pointer during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Ashley Van Sickle (3) looks for an opening during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Lexi Deden (21) moves around the defense during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Darian White (0) looks to the basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Katelynn Limardo (11) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Sophia Stiles (2) blocks a shot from Montana State University junior Darian White (0) during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Katelynn Limardo (11) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Brian Holsinger points UM senior Abby Anderson (11) to the locker room during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Darian White (0) dribbles the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nyah Morris-Nelson (1) looks for an open pass during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Sophia Stiles (2) drives to the basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Carmen Gfeller (20) dribbles the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Abby Anderson (11) scores a breakaway basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Sophia Stiles (2) surveys her passing options during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Abby Anderson (11) scores a layup basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Kyndall Keller (12) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Carmen Gfeller (20) shoots a layup during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana bench cheers during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Katerina Tsineke (5) runs with the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Carmen Gfeller (20) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Leia Beattie (15) grabs a rebound during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Sophia Stiles (2) pushes past the bobcats defense during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Sophia Stiles (2) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Carmen Gfeller (20) gets stuck in traffic during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana dance team performs during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Haley Huard (10) throws a pass during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nyah Morris-Nelson (1) scores a basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Sophia Stiles (2) pushes past the bobcat defense during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana celebrates their victory after the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57. James Dobson/MTN Sports

