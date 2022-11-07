Bobcats hold at No. 3, Griz remain at No. 16 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll

The FCS regular season is winding to a close with only two weeks left, and the playoff picture is becoming more and more solidified.

In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was no movement for Montana and Montana State, and little changes in the rest of the Big Sky Conference.

Montana State (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky Conference) escaped Flagstaff, Arizona with a thrilling 41-38 victory over Northern Arizona (3-6, 2-4) on Saturday. The Bobcats needed a third-down heave from Tommy Mellott to Taco Dowler on their final drive to put them in field goal range, and Blake Glessner's kick on the final play of the game lifted the Bobcats over the Lumberjacks as they remained undefeated against FCS competition.

The Montana Grizzlies (6-3, 3-3) snapped their three-game losing skid with a 57-0 blowout of Cal Poly in a snow game on Saturday night in Missoula. The Grizzlies set a program record for first downs and racked up 695 yards on offense, good for second-most in school history.

Over the weekend the Big Sky Conference was the home once again to a Top-5 matchup when No. 2 Sacramento State visited No. 5 Weber State in Ogden, Utah. The Hornets beat the Wildcats 33-30 as Sacramento State improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in league play, and they remain at No. 2 in this week's poll.

Weber State (7-2, 4-2) fell two spots to No. 7 in this week's poll.

Idaho (6-3, 5-1) rounded out the ranked Big Sky schools and remained at No. 15 in this week's poll after topping Eastern Washington 48-16.

UC Davis (5-4, 4-2) also received votes in this week's poll.

South Dakota State (9-1, 7-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) remains in poll position in the FCS at the No. 1 spot. North Dakota State (7-2, 5-1 MVFC) still sits at No. 4 while Holy Cross (9-0, 5-0 Patriot League) moved up one spot to round out the top five. To see the full poll click here.

The Bobcats are on the road for the second straight week as they head to San Luis Obispo, California to take on Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6) on Saturday at 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

The Grizzlies are in Missoula for their final regular season home game as they'll welcome EWU (2-7, 1-5) to Washington-Grizzly Stadium at 1 p.m.