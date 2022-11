FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Tommy Mellott connected with Taco Dowler on a 64-yard pass to set up a 24-yard, game-winning field goal by Blake Glessner on the last play of the game Saturday, giving No. 3-ranked Montana State a 41-38 victory over Northern Arizona at the Walkup Skydome.

To watch a condensed, 30-minute version of the game, see the video above.