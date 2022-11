MISSOULA — Montana put an end to its three-game losing streak Saturday night by dominating Cal Poly 57-0 in the snow at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Quarterback Lucas Johnson returned from injury and the Griz rolled up 695 total yards. Running back Nick Ostmo rushed for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Montana.

To watch a condensed, 30-minute version of the game, see the video above.