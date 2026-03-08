Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (March 7, 2026)

The final round of divisional basketball tournaments concluded with championship games across the Treasure State

This week's edition of Sports Extra includes highlights from all three Class B boys and girls basketball divisional tournaments: the Southern B in Billings, Northern B in Shelby and Western B in Pablo. (Note: The Western B highlights cut off in the Sports Extra episode. For the full highlights, click here.)

The show continues with the Western A and Eastern C title games.

The Montana Lady Griz played their opening game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament, and we check in with the Frontier Conference champion Montana Tech women.

Finally, the episode closes with a feature on the Missoula Sentinel boys basketball team, which will be the Western AA's No. 1 seed for next week's state tournament.

WATCH THE MARCH 7 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: