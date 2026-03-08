Western B: Anaconda boys hang on, Florence girls dominate as both win titles

PABLO — The Western B divisional concluded with Saturday’s championship games, with the Anaconda boys and Florence girls emerging victorious in the end.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Western B: Anaconda hangs on, Florence dominates as both are crowned champions

Anaconda boys 50, Missoula Loyola 47

The Anaconda boys fought hard as a team to take down the reigning three-time state champion Missoula Loyola. Despite a valiant comeback effort, the Copperheads outlasted the Rams, 50-47.

Finn Haffey helped the Rams jump out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter, scoring three buckets from the paint to contribute to his nine-point effort.

Brody Galle and Travis Dye were the high contributors in a defensive battle, by scoring 10 apiece and delivering in moments that chipped away at the lead.

Despite Cameron Buxton’s best efforts in the final minutes of the game — he finished with 12 points — an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter was too much for the Rams to overcome.

Florence girls 55, Missoula Loyola 34

The Falcons came out swinging in their matchup against the Breakers, and their strategy worked as Loyola found itself in trouble early in a 55-34 win for Florence.

Kendyl Mienhold had Loyola on the ropes early, scoring seven points in the first quarter, which set the tone and had the Breakers fighting from behind all game.

Meinhold would finish the day with a team-high 13 points for the Falcons.

It is worth noting the absence of Emme Laird for Loyola in this contest, who left Friday’s game against Thompson Falls with an injury and was not suited up Saturday.

In her absence, Spencer Laird did all she could, scoring 23 points, but her efforts were not nearly enough to dig the Breakers out of their hole.

Maggie Schnieter also contributed in the Falcons' win, scoring 12 points and contributing on the defensive end as well.

