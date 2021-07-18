Three Forks Rodeo: Highlights and Results

THREE FORKS — The 75th Annual Three Forks Rodeo concluded Saturday night, which was a standing-room-only event the entire weekend thanks to the arena's new bleachers that drew in thousands of spectators. Here are the results courtesy of the NRA:

Bareback riding: 1. Brandley Peabody, 78 points, $517; 2. Dalton May, 75, $387.75; 3. George Gillespie, 74, $258.50; 4. Brice Patterson, 73, $129.25.

Steer wrestling: 1. Jaden Whitman, 6.0 seconds, $391.04; 2. Brice Patterson, 12.9, $293.28.

Team roping: 1. Miles Kobold/Clint Bower, 5.6 seconds, $1,358.30; 2. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 5.9, $1,038.70; 3. Tristan Cassidy/Greg Cassidy, 6.0, $799; 4. Chris Westphal/Chad Johnson, 7.8, $519.35; 5. Ty Spring/Bode Spring, 8.0, $279.65.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Andrew Evjene, 78 points, $629.80; 2. JC DeSaveur, 73, $472.35; 3. Beau Michael, 71, $314.90; 4. Phillip Rising Sun III, 70, $157.45.

Tie-down roping: 1. Dillon Hahnkamp, 8.1 seconds, $773.43; 2. Dixon Winn, 9.3, $591.45; 3. Caleb McMillon, 9.6, $454.96; 4. Caden Camp, 9.9, $295.72; 5. Ethan Stensrud, 10, $159.24.

Barrel racing: 1. Bella Fossum, 17.85 seconds, $952.78; 2. Gayleen Malone, 17.88, $782.64; 3. Kenna McNeill, 17.93, $612.50; 4. (tie) Milee Dailey and Shai McDonald, 18.14, $357.29 each; 6. Alicia Bird, 18.17, $170.14; 7. Alaina Griffel, 18.21, $102.08; 8. (tie) Rachel Wards and Jesse Marreel, 18.27, $34.03 each.

Breakaway Roping: 1. Kenna McNeill, 2.2 seconds, $1,047.54; 2. Arena De La Cruz, 2,3, $860.48; 3. (tie) Celie Salmond and Mikayla Witter, 2.5, $579.89 each; 5. Alicia Bird, 2.6, $299.30; 6. Drew Zipperian, 2.7, $187.06, ; 7. (tie) Jacey Fortier and Ashley Koenig, 2.8, $93.53 each.

Bull riding: 1. Riley Barg, 79 points, $770.80; 2. Sha'Lon Freeman, 66, $578.10; 3. Daniel Rasmussen, 63, $385.40.