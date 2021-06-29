Big Timber PRCA rodeo series ready to rock

BIG TIMBER - What started last summer as a test run rodeo is now full speed ahead.

The weekly Big Timber rodeo series fires up Wednesday night for a second summer of PRCA action with 245 contestants entered, organizer Mardi Cline told MTN Sports.

Cline, along with her husband John Smith, launched the series last July out of frustration over "watching our little community dry up" from COVID-19 regulations. Last September, MTN Sports reported that the series was approved through the PRCA and the County Fair Board for a 10-week summer series this year.

Ten rodeos are scheduled each Wednesday night between June 30 and September 8, with the exception of July 28 when the county fairgrounds were already booked. Gates open at 5 p.m. with ranch bronc riding at 6:00 and the PRCA rodeo at 7:00. Admission is $15. Kids 10 and under are admitted free of charge.

Wednesday's opener is scheduled to include an Air Force fly over and the unveiling a new Space Force Flag, Cline said. There will be 22 flags presented in the Grand Entry plus a Dalton Morris Specialty Act and live music from Wade Driftwood & Company.