LAS VEGAS — Sam Petersen arrived at the National Finals Rodeo as a first-time qualifier. Ten nights later, the Helena native left with one of the sport’s most coveted honors.

Petersen won the bareback riding average title at the NFR, becoming one of the few competitors to accomplish the feat in his first appearance at rodeo’s championship event.

“I’ve been dreaming of this my whole life,” Petersen said. “To come here my first NFR and win the average title — it’s something truly special.”

WATCH: Sam Petersen speaks with MTN Sports after the NFR

Sam Petersen delivers under pressure to win NFR bareback average

The average title is awarded to the rider with the highest cumulative score across all 10 rounds. Petersen delivered when it mattered most on the final night.

Entering the last round, Petersen trailed former world champion Jess Pope by 3.5 points in the aggregate. When Pope posted an 84.75, Petersen knew exactly what he needed. Riding Boot Barn’s Night Flight, Petersen scored an 88.5, edging Pope by a quarter point — 854 to 853.75 — to claim the average title.

“I knew I had a very good chance,” Petersen said. “I was confident. I just went out there and did my job.”

The victory capped a breakthrough season for Petersen, who had narrowly missed qualifying for the NFR in each of the previous two years. He said those setbacks forced a reset — both mentally and physically — that helped fuel his success in 2024.

“I changed my mentality and physicality about the whole sport,” Petersen said. “And it paid dividends this year.”

Petersen credited part of his preparation to guidance from fellow Helena cowboy Ty Erickson, a world champion steer wrestler and family member who helped him navigate the demands of the Finals.

“Ty’s actually my cousin by marriage,” Petersen said. “He’s been huge — just talking to him about the NFR, where to be and when to get there. It’s helped a lot.”

With friends and family filling the stands in Las Vegas, Petersen said winning the average validated years of work — and provided confidence heading into the future.

“This gives me all the confidence in the world,” Petersen said. “I know I can do it at this level.”

Petersen said his next goal is clear.

“Hopefully next year,” he said, “I’ll bring back a gold buckle.”

