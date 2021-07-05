Results: Livingston Roundup Rodeo

LIVINGSTON — The 94th annual Livingston Roundup Rodeo concluded on Sunday night at the Park County Fairgrounds, which was a sold-out event the entire Fourth of July Weekend. Here are the results courtesy of the PRCA:

Bareback riding: 1. Kaycee Feild, 91 points on C5 Rodeo, $5,006; 2. Tim O'Connell, 88, $3,838; 3. Jess Pope, 86, $2836; 4. Cole Reiner, 85, $1,835; 5. (tie) Buck Lunak and Richmond Champion, 84.5, $1,001 each; 7. Jamie Howlett, 83.5, $667; 8. Trenten Montero, 82, $501.

Steer wrestling: 1. Cody Devers, 3.2 seconds, $5.474; 2. Luke Branquinho, 3.5, $4,898, 3. Riley Duvall, 3.6, $4,322; 4. (tie) Timmy Sparking and Denver Roy, 3.7, $3,457 each; 6. (tie) Ryan Shuckburgh and Bridger Chambers, 3.8, $2,305 each; 8. (tie) Dalton Massey and Curtis Cassidy, 3.9 each, $1,152; 10. (tie) Dirk Tavenner, Tanner Milan, and Dakota Eldridge, 4.0, $96 each.

Team roping: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 3.6 seconds, $6,137; 2. (tie) Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, Quinn Kesler/Caleb Hendrix, and Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 4.2, $4,845 each; 5. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.3, $3,553; 6. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.4, $2,907; 7. (tie) Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith and Travis Whitlow/Tyler Whitlow, 4.5, $1,938 each; 9. Marcus Theriot/Jim Ross Cooper, 4.7, $969; 10. (tie) Aaron Macy/Jason Johe, Cooper White/Tucker White, and Clint Summers/Rosh Ashford, 4.8, $108 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Layton Green, 86.5 points on Duane Kesler, $4,935; 2. Chase Brooks, 85, $3,784; 3. (tie) Logan Cook, Kole Ashbacher, and Kirk Thomson, 83, $1,919 each; 6. Kade Bruno, 82.5, $823; 7. Logan Hay, 80.5, $658; 8. Sterling Crawley, 79, $494.

Tie-down roping: 1. Andrew Burks, 6.7 seconds, $8,707; 2. Shad Mayfield, 6.8, $7,790; 3. Taylor Santos, 7.2, $6,874; 4. (tie) Luke Potter and Cory Solomon, 7.4, $5,499 each; 6. Ty Harris, 7.6, $4,124; 7. Austin Atkinson, 7.7, $3,208; 8. Cody Craig, 7.8, $2,291; 9. (tie) Dillon Hahnkamp and Tanner Green, 8.0, $917 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 17.09 seconds, $7,200; 2. Hallie Hanssen, 17.24, $5,760; 3. Dona Rule, 17.32, $4,680; 4. (tie) Nellie Miller and Lisa Lockart, 17.34, $3,240 each; 6. Kelley Carrington, 17.41, $2,160

7, Stevi Hillman, 17.44, $1,800; 8. Amanda Welsh, 17.45, $1,620; 9. (tie) Michelle Alley and Taylour Russell, 17.47, $1,350 each; 11. Molly Otto, 17.49, $1,080; 12. Maggie Poloncic, 17.56, $900; 13. (tie) Jordon Briggs and Carly Taylor, 17.58, $630 each; 15. Casey Mathis, 17.59, $360.

Bull riding: 1. Boudreaux Campbell, 90 points on Duane Kesler, $4,935; 2. JB Mauney, 89, $3,784; 3. Clayton Sellars, 87, $2,797; 4. (tie) Jordan Spears and Sage Kimzey, 86.5, $1,481 each; 6. Koby Radley, 84.5, $823; 7. Chase Dougherty, 83, $658; 8. Riker Carter, 81.5, $494

Total payoff: $224,824