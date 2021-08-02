Montana's Toughest Cowboy a new rodeo hosted in Bigfork

BIGFORK — The Bigfork Rodeo arena hosted some of the world's best cowboys and the winner was named the toughest cowboy, a high honor according to one competitor.

This is the first year the Bigfork arena is hosting Montana's Toughest Cowboy and some of the best local cowboys from Kalispell came out, like Cody Brewer and Graham Moore.

"Sure when you go into an event with the bucking bulls like this, it's an honor to come out on top," said Roy Whitford, the event coordinator. "And it's our first year (having the) event here and we're calling it Montana's Toughest Cowboys so it's saying something there."

It's not going to be an easy eight seconds. The best bulls also came out, giving these cowboys a run for their money.

"Best in the country here today, they've been in the PBR World Finals, NFR," said Whitford.

"It'll be tough, they've got the one up on us cowboys so we're gonna have to work hard to get to these guys, especially in the short round, they're gonna put on a good show for everybody here," cowboy Bryce Loloar added.

This might be year one of Montana's Toughest Cowboy, but the crowd showed up for this new rodeo of the Wild West.

"It gonna be an amazing variety, It's gonna be electric the crowd is excited to be here," said rodeo clown Hippie Engelks

Tristan O'Neal placed first, scoring an 88.5. Gage Gay was second, scoring an 88, while Caden Fitzpatrick was third with a score of 84.5 and Cole Wagner came in fourth with an 80.5.

