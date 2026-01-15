GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The best cowboys and cowgirls in the state are back in Great Falls this week as the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals return to Montana ExpoPark for the 47th time.

WATCH: 47th Montana Circuit Finals Return to Great Falls

Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals return to Great Falls for 47th year

The three-day event brings together National Finals Rodeo veterans and top circuit competitors from across the state, all competing head-to-head for year-end honors and a chance to advance to the NFR Open.

“This rodeo is 47 years old, and it’s really dear to my heart,” said J Billingsley, president of the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit. “My dad competed here when this rodeo started, and I’ve competed here numerous times. It’s just in my heart and soul.”

The Circuit Finals are known for their unique mix of talent, featuring established NFR competitors alongside circuit cowboys and cowgirls who dedicate their summers to qualifying for this event.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re an NFR cowboy or a circuit cowboy,” Billingsley said. “You’re all on the same page here, and you go head to head.”

From the announcer’s stand, longtime rodeo announcer Will Rasmussen said the event remains one of Montana’s premier showcases.

“It’s got the guys we just watched at the NFR, and it’s got the guys trying to make their mark,” Rasmussen said. “I love that aspect of it.”

Beyond the arena, the Circuit Finals have a significant impact on Great Falls.

According to Visit Great Falls, the event typically draws between 8,000 and 8,500 fans to ExpoPark over the course of the weekend, with about 20 percent traveling from out of town. That influx provides a major boost for local hotels, restaurants and businesses, with nearly $1 million in estimated economic impact.

Billingsley said putting on an event of this scale requires coordination across the community, from ExpoPark staff to sponsors and volunteers.

“There’s a lot of moving parts to this,” he said. “But I have a wonderful board of directors and a great team behind me.”

The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals continue through the Saturday at Montana ExpoPark.

The Top 12 competitors in each event qualify for the Circuit Finals. Here are the leaders in each event:

All Around:

1.Haven Meged–$30,828.47

2.Delon Parker–$27,290.80

3.Hank Hollenbeck–$19,951.81

Bareback:

1.Tristan Hansen–$24,742.66

2.Richmond Champion–$21,935.49

3.Weston Timberman–$17,268.40

Saddle Bronc Riding:

1.Jesse Kruse–$33,310.24

2.Liam Pauley–$17,859.02

3.Josh Davison–$15,754.36

Bull Riding:

1.Kobe Whitford–$29,145.06

2.Parker Breding–$25,002.32

3.Bo Vocu–$22,710.13

Steer Wrestling:

1.Bridger Chambers–$29,532.42

2.Quentin Wheeler–$16,673.27

3.Jaret Whitman–$16,178.49

Team Roping (Headers):

1.Brady Tryan–$32,834.12

2.Delon Parker–$21,962.80

3.Dustin Bird–$19,358.91

Team Roping (Heelers):

1.Calgary Smith–$32,834.12

2.Ryan Zurcher–$21,962.80

3.Coley Nicholls–$18,175.48

Tie-Down Roping:

1.Haven Meged–$28,757.74

2.James Ramirez–$19,500.68

3.Bryce Bott–$12,954.76

Barrel Racing:

1.Ashley Day–$25,283.69

2.Heather Crowley–$18,199.67

3.Tayla Moeykens–$15,520.65

Breakaway Roping:

1.Celie Salmond–$16,172.74

2.Jacey Fortier–$14,998.11

3.Joey Williams–$14,562.63