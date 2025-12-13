Montana native Brad Narducci sets soundtrack for rodeo’s biggest stage at NFR

LAS VEGAS — Inside the Thomas & Mack Center, every second of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is choreographed down to the beat. This year, that rhythm is being set by a Montana native.

Brad Narducci of Columbia Falls is serving as the music director for the NFR for the first time — a role he calls the biggest honor of his career.

After spending the previous two years as an assistant, Narducci stepped into the lead role at rodeo’s biggest event, where production moves faster and timing is more precise than anywhere else in the sport.

“It was a pretty big honor when they asked me to be the music director,” Narducci said. “That’s the phone call as a production guy that you always dream about.”

Narducci said the moment didn’t fully sink in until he hung up the phone. And then made another call.

“I called my wife immediately,” he said. “We cried for a little bit, and then we laughed. And then it was time to get to work.”

WATCH: Columbia Falls native Brad Narducci is the NFR music director

Montana native sets the soundtrack for rodeo’s biggest stage at the NFR

Telling the rodeo’s story through music

Narducci describes his role as creating the soundtrack to the rodeo — matching the music to the pace, emotion and drama unfolding in the arena.

“I like to look at it as the rodeo is a story, and I’m the guy that puts the music in that story,” he said. “A good music director really is like a good assist guy. Michael Jordan was no one without Scottie Pippen feeding him the ball. I’m trying to assist the announcers, the crowd and the contestants.”

The job requires constant preparation. Narducci said he began working on music for the NFR back in May, spending four to five hours a day listening, editing and planning tracks for different moments.

Over the course of a single performance, he estimates he plays hundreds of songs during the roughly two-and-a-half hour production.

Competitors feel the impact

For the athletes competing under the bright lights, the atmosphere created by music and production is impossible to miss.

“If it doesn’t pump you up, you shouldn’t be here,” Helena’s Ty Erickson said. “As soon as you walk in … the energy in that place is like no other.”

Three Forks barrel racer Tayla Moeykens said the music plays a direct role in performance.

“I’ve always loved performances — the energy, the music, the crowd,” she said. “It really gets you going and makes a good run even better.”

Even those who tune everything out during a run, like Helena bareback rider Sam Petersen, still notice the difference.

“Brad does a great job,” said Petersen. “Big fan of his.”

From small rodeos to the NFR

Narducci’s career began in Montana, working amateur rodeos and learning the craft. He credits early opportunities in Columbia Falls and around the state as the foundation for his rise through the ranks.

This year alone he's worked the PBR Finals, the Canadian National Finals, the Indian National Finals Rodeo and now the NFR. He says he sometimes has to pinch himself.

“I’m just a kid from Montana,” Narducci said. “To be here and witness history with the NFR, it’s been amazing. It's the best job in the world.”

Montana pride on rodeo’s biggest stage

Though his job requires balance, Narducci doesn’t hide where his heart is — especially when Montana competitors enter the arena.

“When they announce Ty Erickson or Sage Newman or Haven Meged, Montana always has the biggest cheers,” he said. “Our roots run deep in rodeo, and it’s a state that I’m very proud of.”

Narducci said he has had opportunities to relocate but has never considered leaving the Treasure State.

“I was born in Whitefish, raised in Columbia Falls, and still live in Columbia Falls,” he said. “I love Montana, and I will always represent the 406.”

As the final rounds of the National Finals Rodeo unfold, Narducci is doing his best to soak it all in during the quiet moments before the crowd arrives and after it leaves.

Those moments, he said, are when it truly hits.

“This is the NFR,” he said. “And it’s been amazing.”

