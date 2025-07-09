Montana High School Rodeo Association 2025 national qualifiers

MISSOULA — The 2025 National High School Finals Rodeo is next week in Wyoming, and nearly 50 Montanans will be vying for championship gold.

The Montana season wrapped up with the state finals in Kalispell last month, where Huntley siblings AJ and Aspen Swenson won the all-around titles. They'll be competing in a handful of events at the National Finals — AJ in steer wrestling and tie-down roping and Aspen in breakaway and goat tying.

Tike Erickson of Hobson was Montana's boys all-around reserve champion, and he'll be competing in steer wrestling and team roping (with partner Ali Erickson) in Wyoming.

Browning bull rider Tahj Wells is back at the Finals after finishing 18th in the average last year. He's also competing in the saddle bronc this go-round.

Other Montana contestants competing in multiple events at the NHSFR: Absarokee's William Barnett (bareback and trap shooting), Musselshell's Jocie Roen (barrel racing and cowhorse), Kalispell's Isabella Moran (barrel racing and light rifle), Whitefish's Ruby Ray (pole bending, light rifle and trap), Belgrade's Mesa Radue (cowhorse and girls cutting), Choteau's Jacob Heggie (cowhorse and boys cutting), Dillon's Sophia Wyatt (girls cutting and light rifle) and Great Falls' Katy Ramsey (light rifle and trap).

The 2025 NHSFR runs July 13-19 at Rock Springs, Wyo., and Green River, Wyo. A complete list of Montana contestants is below.

2025 National High School Finals Rodeo

July 13-19 at Rock Springs, Wyo., and Green River, Wyo.

Montana contestants

Bareback

1. Leighton Lafromboise, Helena; 2. William Barnett, Absarokee; 3. Wyatt Warneke, Great Falls; 4. Wace Williams, Browning.

Barrel Racing

1. Jocie Roen, Musselshell; 2. Landry Larson, Sidney; 3. Abigail DeVos, Fort Shaw; 4. Isabella Moran, Kalispell.

Steer Wrestling

1. Ryder Gaasch, Dillon; 2. Tike Erickson, Hobson; 3. AJ Swenson, Huntley ; 4. Teagen Arnold, Conrad.

Saddle Bronc

1. Levi Noyes, Sarpy; 2. Randon Boyce, Browning; 3. Colton Haase, East Helena; 4. Tahj Wells, Browning.

Breakaway

1. Aspen Swenson, Huntley; 2. Paisley Verhelst, Pryor; 3. Josephine Michael, Cut Bank; 4. Molly Gilbert, Billings.

Tie Down Roping

1. Blaise Bolich, Belgrade; 2. Pacen Buller, Glendive; 3. AJ Swenson, Huntley; 4. Bryton Mikkelson, Buﬀalo.

Goat Tying

1. Aspen Swenson, Huntley; 2. Parker Lenhardt, Helena; 3. Josie Robbins, Dillon; 4. Madison Kruzich, Shepherd.

Team Roping

1. Tate and Trace Poppe, Fallon; 2. Charlie and JP Cornwell, Glasgow; 3. Ali and Tike Erickson, Hobson; 4. Cooper McMillan and Preston Ostrum, Huntley.

Pole Bending

1. Tess Megill, Bigfork; 2. Shelby Gobbs, Glendive; 3. Mackenzie Martell, Three Forks; 4. Ruby Ray, Whitefish.

Bull Riding

1. Tahj Wells, Browning; 2. Octavius Christianson, Columbia Falls; 3. Andy Wagner, Billings; 4. Colt Holdbrook, Roberts.

Cowhorse

1. JR Branger, Chinook; 2. Mesa Radue, Belgrade; 3. Jacob Heggie, Choteau; 4. Jocie Roen, Musselshell.

Boys Cutting

1. Jacob Heggie, Choteau.

Girls Cutting

1. Mesa Radue, Belgrade; 2. Sophia Wyatt, Dillon; 3. Annastin Maier, East Helena.

Light Rifle

1. Katy Ramsey, Great Falls; 2. Sophia Wyatt, Dillon; 3. Isabella Moran, Kalispell; 4. Ruby Ray, Whitefish.

Trap

1. William Barnett, Absarokee; 2. Katy Ramsey, Great Falls; 3. Lane Bantz, Townsend; 4. Ruby Ray, Whitefish.

