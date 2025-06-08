Montana High School Rodeo Finals: Athletes show who is best in state at Championship Saturday

KALISPELL — The final day of the Montana High School Rodeo Finals was full of action as the young cowboys and cowgirls of Montana competed for state titles and a shot to compete at the national level.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Montana High School Rodeo Finals: Athletes show who is the best in state at Championship Saturday

Starting off in bareback riding, Helena’s Leighton Lafromboise secured the top spot with a 66.5-point ride, which would be more than enough to take home the state title and punch a ticket to the National High School Finals Rodeo.

In barrel racing, Abigail Devos from Fort Shaw had the fastest time of the day with 15.65 seconds, but Jocie Roen from Musselshell took first in state with 18 total points.

For steer wrestling, Dillon’s Ryder Gaasch made quick work of his steer, tackling him to the ground in just under 6 seconds.

Saddle bronc saw Sarpy’s Levi Noyes score a 64.5 on his final ride of the weekend, which was more than enough to take the state title in that event.

Over to breakaway roping, Aspen Swenson from Huntley hooked one with her lasso in 3.36 seconds to solidify her place at the top of the leaderboard.

Blaise Bolich from Belgrade took the tie-down roping title when he got his calf secured in just 11.04 seconds for first place.

In goat tying, Swenson took her second title of the day with a 10.03-second tie down.

The animals came on top in team roping as every top-four rider finished with no time, but the sibling duo of Trace and Tate Poppe from Fallon had the highest score of the weekend.

In pole bending, Bigfork’s Tess Megill bobbed and weaved her way through a 20.94-second run that put her on top.

Finally, in bull riding, Browning’s Tahj Wells was not able to ride a bull this weekend but had already scored 107.5 points through the season to take the title.

AJ Swenson, with 707.5 points on the season, was crowned the boys all-around champion.

Aspen Swenson, with 493 points on the season, was crowned the girls all-around champion.

