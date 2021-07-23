Watch
More SportsRodeo

Actions

Leaderboard & highlights: Night one from Big Sky PBR

items.[0].videoTitle
Dalton Kasel
Posted at 1:30 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 03:30:19-04

BIG SKY — Despite the rain and scattered thunderstorms all afternoon, it was a sold-out arena Thursday to kick off three epic nights of bull riding in Big Sky to wrap up PBR’s Touring Pro Division.

Here are Thursday's top five leaders after the first round:

  1. Stetson Lawrence - 89
  2. Daylon Swearingen - 88.5
  3. Dalton Kasel - 88
  4. Taylor Toves - 87
  5. Austin Richardson - 86.5

Day two will pick back up Friday night in the Big Sky Town Center at 7 p.m. Following Friday's second round, Jason Boland & The Stragglers will be performing at the arena.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app