Highlights & Results: Bozeman Roundup Ranch Rodeo

Bozeman Roundup Ranch Rodeo
Posted at 10:34 PM, Jul 24, 2021
BOZEMAN — For the past three nights, the Gallatin County Fairgrounds arena has been kicking up dust with sold-out concerts, but Saturday night the arena held a much different kind of show - the 102nd Bozeman Roundup Ranch Rodeo.

Five different teams from across Montana competed in seven different events: team branding, team doctoring, team sorting, saddle bronc riding, trailer loading, hide racing, and wild cow milking.

Here are the overall results:

  1. Jim Ed Love (64 points)
  2. CWO Ranch (52 points)
  3. The Jolly Ranchers (25 points)
  4. Mountain Sky Ranch (5 points)
  5. Hollow Top Ranch (-14 points)

Jim Ed Love took first in branding, loading, and bronc riding to name themselves the 2021 Bozeman Ranch Roundup Champions.

