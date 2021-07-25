Highlights & Results: Bozeman Roundup Ranch Rodeo

BOZEMAN — For the past three nights, the Gallatin County Fairgrounds arena has been kicking up dust with sold-out concerts, but Saturday night the arena held a much different kind of show - the 102nd Bozeman Roundup Ranch Rodeo.

Five different teams from across Montana competed in seven different events: team branding, team doctoring, team sorting, saddle bronc riding, trailer loading, hide racing, and wild cow milking.

Here are the overall results:



Jim Ed Love (64 points) CWO Ranch (52 points) The Jolly Ranchers (25 points) Mountain Sky Ranch (5 points) Hollow Top Ranch (-14 points)

Jim Ed Love took first in branding, loading, and bronc riding to name themselves the 2021 Bozeman Ranch Roundup Champions.