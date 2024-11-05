Flint uncut: Rasmussen set to enter prestigious National Rodeo Hall of Fame

BILLINGS — Montana's prime-time funnyman will garner perhaps his most prestigious honor Saturday night when he's inducted to the National Rodeo Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.

Flint Rasmussen, a former school teacher who in 1994 joined the PRCA as a rodeo clown, watched his career explode from performing in some of Montana's smallest arenas to New York City's Madison Square Garden, known as the world's most famous arena.

The Choteau native later served as the official entertainer for the Professional Bull Riders tour from 2006 to 2023 before transitioning to his current role of senior vice president of fan engagement with PBR.

As his hall of fame countdown approaches, Rasmussen visited with MTN Sports' Scott Breen on topics ranging from the magnitude of Saturday's honor to whether he'll accept the award in clown makeup,to why he no longer drives a pickup.

Rasmussen's full interview can be seen in the video player above.

