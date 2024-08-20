Flint Rasmussen to take place among legends in National Rodeo Hall of Fame

OKLAHOMA CITY — Retired Choteau funnyman Flint Rasmussen is being inducted into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame, the organization announced Tuesday.

Rasmussen joined the PRCA as a rodeo clown in 1994. An eight-time PRCA Clown of the Year and seven-time Coors Man in the Can, Rasmussen was an National Finals Rodeo barrelman eight times — making his first appearance in 1998 — and a three-time Canadian Finals Rodeo clown.

Rasmussen served as the official entertainer for PBR from 2006 to 2023 and was featured at the PBR World Finals a total of 26 times. Since 2004, Rasmussen has hosted “Outside the Barrel” at the NFR, and has a large following on his weekly “According to Flint” podcast.

He also hosts programming on the new “Wild Rides” TV channel, and in 2023 he became a full-time PBR commentator and sideline reporter for broadcasts on CBS and Merit Street Media.

Since 1955, the National Rodeo Hall of Fame, located at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, has been dedicated to honoring and memorializing the legacy of great competitors in rodeo and its related professions.

This year's hall of fame ceremony will take place at the National Cowboy Museum on Nov. 8-9 in Oklahoma City.

Rasmussen will be joined in the hall of fame by Mack Altizer, Jane Mayo Bondurant,

Reg Camarillo, Leon Coffee, Dollie Beutler Riddle, Vickie Beutler Shireman, Nancy Binford (1921-1998), Thena Mae Farr (1927-1985) and Walt LaRue (1918-2010).

The Ben Johnson Memorial Award will go to 26-time PRCA world champion Trevor Brazlie. The Tad Lucas Memorial Award will be presented to Sue Rosoff, and Justin McKee will be added as a board member to the Rodeo Historical Society.

