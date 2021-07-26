Annual Barnyard Brawl wraps up Big Sky Country State Fair

BOZEMAN — The Big Sky Country State Fair wrapped up on Sunday, so it’s only right they save the best for last - the annual Barnyard Brawl.
Kid and teenagers ranging from four years old to 19 competed in three different events: the calf scramble, chicken chase, and mutton bustin'.
Here are the results from each event:
Calf Scramble
Seniors (15-19)
- The Hillbillies
- The Bunson Burners
- The Last Minutes
- The Scrambled Legs
Intermediate (11-14)
- The Cockleburs
Mutton Bustin'
- Eva Fink - 88 points
- Micah Fink - 86 points
- Gabby Gregorak - 80 points
- Eden Haggerty - 79 points
- (tie) Aberdeen Riggs and Annabelle Sheehy - 78 points
Chicken Chase
Names weren't released, but each winner had the choice of taking their chicken home.