Annual Barnyard Brawl wraps up Big Sky Country State Fair

BOZEMAN — The Big Sky Country State Fair wrapped up on Sunday, so it’s only right they save the best for last - the annual Barnyard Brawl.

Kid and teenagers ranging from four years old to 19 competed in three different events: the calf scramble, chicken chase, and mutton bustin'.

Here are the results from each event:

Calf Scramble

Seniors (15-19)



The Hillbillies The Bunson Burners The Last Minutes The Scrambled Legs

Intermediate (11-14)



The Cockleburs

Mutton Bustin'

Eva Fink - 88 points Micah Fink - 86 points Gabby Gregorak - 80 points Eden Haggerty - 79 points (tie) Aberdeen Riggs and Annabelle Sheehy - 78 points

Chicken Chase

Names weren't released, but each winner had the choice of taking their chicken home.