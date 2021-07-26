Watch
Annual Barnyard Brawl wraps up Big Sky Country State Fair

Barnyard Brawl
Posted at 9:43 PM, Jul 25, 2021
BOZEMAN — The Big Sky Country State Fair wrapped up on Sunday, so it’s only right they save the best for last - the annual Barnyard Brawl.

Kid and teenagers ranging from four years old to 19 competed in three different events: the calf scramble, chicken chase, and mutton bustin'.

Here are the results from each event:

Calf Scramble

Seniors (15-19)

  1. The Hillbillies
  2. The Bunson Burners
  3. The Last Minutes
  4. The Scrambled Legs

Intermediate (11-14)

  1. The Cockleburs

Mutton Bustin'

  1. Eva Fink - 88 points
  2. Micah Fink - 86 points
  3. Gabby Gregorak - 80 points
  4. Eden Haggerty - 79 points
  5. (tie) Aberdeen Riggs and Annabelle Sheehy - 78 points

Chicken Chase
Names weren't released, but each winner had the choice of taking their chicken home.

