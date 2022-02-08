Missoula's Darian Stevens finishes 11th in Winter Olympics Big Air finals

Missoula native Darian Stevens finished 11th out of 12 finalists in the freestyle skiing women's Big Air event on Monday evening in Beijing, China at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Stevens, who entered the finalist pool after taking eighth in the qualifying round on Sunday, finished with a score of 75.00. Stevens scored 56.75 in her first run, a 50.75 in her second run, and fell in her final attempt and scored an 18.25.

It is the first time the Big Air event has been featured in the Winter Olympics.

Stevens' run at the 2022 Winter Olympics isn't over as she'll compete in the women's slopestyle next weekend alongside Whitefish native Maggie Voisin.