BOZEMAN — Jimmy Beal has been around the block when it comes to coaching. The former Bobcat and current Montana State running back coach spent time at MSU-Billings, Rocky Mountain College, Texas State, Northern Arizona, and South Dakota State before returning to Bozeman in 2020.

The man with an infectious smile and true love for the game sat down with MTN's Brandon Sullivan for the next installment of, “Off The Rails”.