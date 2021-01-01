Brandon Sullivan

Brandon is not sure of his exact title but does a little bit of everything. He shoots, writes and edits mostly human-interest stories for MontanaSports.com, as well as the news departments across the state.

Brandon got his start in 2003. He simply walked into a local television station and asked if they were hiring.

Within two years he was the weekend sportscaster.

During his career, Brandon has been honored with multiple Montana Broadcaster awards and was recently nominated for three Northwest Regional Emmy’s.

Brandon credits his grandfather for his love of sports and storytelling.

His grandfather, Prescott, was a sports columnist for the San Francisco Examiner for more than 50 years and wrote over 10,000 articles.

If you happen to find Brandon without a camera in hand, he may be on the golf course, at the gym or spending time with his three kids, two dogs and one wife.