Whitefish native Jake Sanderson not in the U.S. men's hockey lineup due to undisclosed injury

WHITEFISH — Whitefish native Jake Sanderson made his Olympic debut Friday evening against Canada in the preliminary round. However, according to USA Hockey, Sanderson was not on the U.S. men's hockey line up against Germany due to an undisclosed injury. USA Hockey reported that he was injured in his first game back against Canada, and as of right now, he is day-to-day.

Sanderson has not had any easy Olympic journey so far. Less than a week from Team USA's opening hockey game against China at the 2022 Winter Olympics, he was stuck in COVID-19 protocol but made his Olympic debut in game two against Canada.

The University of North Dakota defenseman helped lead Team USA to their win against Canada for the first time in 12 years. Sanderson came out of the gate meeting expectations. Late in the first period, Sanderson led an offensive attack and got the puck right in front of Ben Meyers for the goal making it 2-1 USA going into the second period. Sanderson ended his Olympic debut with one assist and one shot on goal.

