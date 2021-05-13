White Sulphur Springs golf team readies to make a showing at State C tournament

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The White Sulphur Springs golf team is in its sixth year of existence and as they prepare for the Class C State Golf Tournament at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman, there is no shortage of excitement amongst the Hornets.

"Looking forward to like the experience going to a really nice course, all the kids and being with my team for three days," said Mackenzie Gordon.

"It was really fun when we played in it two years ago, and I just want to do it again. One last hurrah," said Caden West.

The White Sulphur Springs Hornets are comprised of just six boys this year with four of them qualifying for this year’s state tournament. The Hornets head coach Dave Ringer noted the junior program in the area gives kids the opportunity to hone their skills at a young age which gives the team a boost, but just by sheer numbers they’re at a slight disadvantage, but Winger says they try to not let that bog them down.

“We don't have the quantity of the same ratio or quantity of people, where we're going to get the same numbers that turnout in a larger school," said Ringer. "But as long as we keep ourselves going in the right direction, and improvement is made. It builds the confidence to where they actually become pretty good.”

On the flip side, with just six players, the Hornets spend more time together and get a bit more practice time with ringer which is one of the biggest positives for the team.

“We can get out here at 4 p.m. and go through a bunch of holes by [6 p.m.] not having to wait on say like 10 or 12 people,” said Austin Middleton.

The Class C State Golf Tournament tees off on Tuesday, May 18.

