U.S. Amateur: Ryggs Johnston qualifies for match play, Joey Moore misses cut

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Arizona State golfer Ryggs Johnston tees off on the second hole during an NCAA golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in Windermere, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Ryggs Johnston
Posted at 11:12 AM, Aug 11, 2021
OAKMONT, Pa. — After a rain delay Tuesday, the second round of stroke play finished at the 121st U.S. Amateur at Longue Vue Club on Wednesday morning. Libby native Ryggs Johnston, who shot an even par-70 in the first round, finished +1 with a 71 in the second round. His 141 total was good enough to advance to 64-man match play bracket Wednesday afternoon.

Billings' Joey Moore missed the cut for match play after shooting a 73 in both rounds and finishing +6. On Wednesday, Moore was still in it with three holes to play, but finished with a bogey, double-bogey and a bogey.

Johnston will tee off at 2:50 p.m. MDT against Matthew Sharpstene in the round of 64.

