Ryggs Johnston even par after U.S. Amateur Round 1; Joey Moore +3

OAKMONT, PA — Libby native Ryggs Johnston fired an even par-70 at the Longue Vue Club Monday during his opening round of the 121st U.S. Amateur, leaving him within striking distance of qualifying for the match play bracket that will eventually determine a champion.

Johnston was one of the few players in the 312-man field without a bogey Monday. His round could have been really good if not for the par-3 third hole, where he took a quadruple-bogey 7. Otherwise, the Arizona State junior recorded four birdies and 13 pars in the solid opener.

Each player will play one round each on Longue Vue and the harder Oakmont Country Club during the first two days of stroke-play format. The top 64 players remaining will then be slotted into a 64-man match play bracket, conducted entirely at Oakmont, which is hosting its record-tying sixth U.S. Amateur championship.

Johnston will tee off at Oakmont in his second round Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. MDT.

Billings native and current San Diego State senior Joey Moore meanwhile shot a +3, 73 in his opening round at Oakmont Monday. Starting on the 10th hole, Moore birdied two of his first three holes and was -1 thru 11 before struggling to finish the day. He made a double bogey on the par-4 3rd and bogeys on No. 4, 6, and 9 for a disappointing close to the day.

Moore will need to go low in his second round Tuesday to get into the bracket. He is in the final group at Longue Vue at 1:05 p.m. MDT.

As of 1:45 p.m. MDT Monday, Oakmont was playing nearly six strokes more difficult than Longue Vue. Click here for updated scoring.