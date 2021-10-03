State A golf: Both Laurel team's capture titles

POLSON — Both Laurel team's capture titles Saturday at Polson Bay golf course. It is the Laurel girls fourth straight season winning a state title.

Coming into the second day of the tournament Macee Greenwood from Corvallis was tied for first with Hannah Adam's, with a score of 77. However, the Locomotives senior Hannah Adams prevailed on day two. She won her second state title, shooting an even-par of 77.

"It Is definitely more special this time around I understood the impact and the velocity winning as a senior is pretty special. I feel really excited and really blessed. I just knew I had to go put in a good score for my team and it is a really special moment," said Adams.

The Locomotives boy's team also prevailed. Cameron Hauckmann took over on the back nine, with three birdies in a row. He ended day two six under par and was the only player to shoot under par. Hauckmann scored a 71 on day one and a 67 on day two, leading him to a first place finish.

Girls Team Scores



Team Par R1 R2 Total 1 Laurel +77 326 327 653 2 Hamilton +186 383 379 762 3 Park +194 386 384 770 4 Polson +208 388 396 784 5 Corvallis +212 397 391 788 6 Whitefish +213 390 399 789 7 Custer Co +226 402 400 802 8 Billings Central +308 443 441 884 895

Girls Individual



Player Par R1 R2 Total 1 Hannah Adams Laurel +2 74 72 146 2 Macee Greenwood Corvallis +7 74 77 151 3 Katie Lewis Frenchtown +13 76 81 157 3 Haylee Adams Laurel +14 79 79 158 5 Breana Jensen Laurel +19 83 80 163 T6 Ashley Maki Polson +22 83 83 166 7 Karly Volk Sidney +25 84 85 169 8 Aly Rose Hamilton +27 86 85 171 9 Reagan Lapante +29 89 84 173 10 Karsyn Swigart +33 88 89 177 11 Anyah Cripe +34 87 91 178 12 Anna Prill +38 90 92 182 13 Kiaralynn Weidinger Lockwood +39 90 93 183 T14 Macy Whisenand Whitefish +42 88 98 186 T14 Molly Cooney Laurel +42 90 96 186 T14 Brooklyn Brown Hamilton +42 91 95 186 17 Jessica Gubler Park +43 91 96 187 18 Alyssa Pretty on Top Ronan +45 92 97 189 19 Elsa Cajune Park +49 96 97 193 20 Camille Poncin Park +50 100 94 194 21 Ashlan Mortensen +52 99 97 196 T22 Kara Allen Park +53 100 97 197 T22 Kylee Niemeyer Ronan +53 102 95 197 24 Kila Cannon Polson +54 102 96 198 25 Emma Hollingsworth Hamilton +56 105 95 200 T26 Izzy Meclenburg Fergus +57 101 101 201 T26 Cadence Blankenship CO +57 103 98 201 28 Shea Reber Havre +59 99 104 203 T29 Fern Stewart Hamilton +61 101 104 205 T29 Brooke Blue Browning +61 103 102 205 T29 Grace Mertello Frenchtown +61 104 101 205 T32 Alyssa Robertus Laurel +62 101 105 206 T32 Bridget Anderson Frenchtown +62 102 `104 206 34 Hailey Anderson Corvallis +63 104 103 207 35 Clare Konen Polson +65 107 102 209 T36 Ava Leopold Corvallis +66 106 104 210 T36 Stella Jaffe Whitefish +66 106 104 210 T38 Kylee Seifert Polson +67 96 115 211 38 Jori Haugen Billings Central +67 103 108 211 T40 McKinley Murray Hamilton +71 107 108 215 T40 Tallory Workman Whitefish +71 109 106 215 T40 Eddie Schisholm Columbia Falls +71 110 105 215 T43 Emilyee Iverson Sydney +75 113 106 219 T44 Gabby Krueger Corvallis +76 113 107 224 T44 Anna Gremaux Fergus +76 109 111 220 46 Gemma Sharples Dawson Co +77 11 110 121 47 Brittney Wagner Browning +78 109 113 222 48 Leia Brennan Whitefish +86 115 115 230 49 Brook Behl Fergus +87 110 121 236 50 Lliana Milburn Billings Central +92 124 112 236 51 Abby Uffelman Hardin +95 116 123 239 52 Mercades Lamb Sidney +97 124 117 241 53 Cyleigh Kelly Lockwood +102 117 129 246 54 Kendall Lange Custer Co +107 122 129 251 55 Arwyn Milburn +111 126 129 255

Boy's Team Score



Team Par R1 R2 Total 1 West +81 320 341 661 2 Senior +126 358 348 706 3 Bozeman +130 357 353 710 4 Gallatin +132 355 357 712 5 Capital +183 387 376 763 6 Glacier +207 393 394 787 7 Belgrade +291 442 429 871 8 Flathead +298 445 433 878 9 Butte +315 457 438 895 10 Sentinel +323 454 449 903

Boys Individual



Player Par R1 R2 Total 1 Cameron Hackmann Laurel -6 71 67 138 2 Billy Smith Whitefish +1 72 73 145 3 Eli Weisenberger Laurel +2 74 72 146 4 Aubrey Kelley Park +3 72 75 147 5 Danyk Jacobsen Park +5 74 75 149 6 Carson Hupka Polson +6 75 75 150 T7 Sam Norman Laurel +7 75 76 151 T7 Max Cianflone Hamilton +7 76 75 151 9 Johnny Nix Whitefish +8 73 79 152 T10 Christian Lund Polson +11 75 80 155 T10 Marcus Kilman Whitefish +11 74 81 155 T10 Conor Walsh Billings Central +11 78 77 155 T13 Hunter Emerson Polson +12 77 79 156 T13 Reese Jensen Billings Central +12 81 75 156 T13 Torrin Ellis Polson +12 79 77 156 T16 Jackson Heath Hamilton +13 78 79 157 T17 Riley Brown Whitefish +15 83 76 159 T18 Reece Malyevac Libby +17 80 81 161 T18 Ryder Lee Custer Co +17 80 81 161 20 Bjorn Olson +18 78 84 162 T21 Fischer Brown Fergus +19 81 82 163 T21 Mason Anderson Corvallis +19 82 81 163 T21 Trayson Hart Laurel +19 82 81 163 T24 Trey Edwalt Laurel +20 81 83 164 T24 Kamas Romney Frenchtown +20 86 78 164 26 Tate Jessop Corvallis +22 85 81 166 27 David Ramshaw Billings Central +23 88 79 167 28 Kaleb Spangler Havre +24 85 83 168 29 Liam Higgins Park +25 87 82 169 T30 Espn Fisher Polson +27 85 86 171 T30 Theron Peterson Havre +27 90 81 171 32 Andrew Ricklefs Hamilton +28 86 86 172 T33 Carson Barta Fergus +29 82 91 173 T33 Chance Marshall Park +29 83 90 173 35 Carson Richie Hamilton +32 86 90 176 36 Houston Dunn Park +33 90 87 177 37 Cole Dickemore Hamilton +345 85 93 178 T38 Logan Schumacker Sidney +35 88 91 179 T38 Blake Harlan Billings Central +35 96 83 179 T40 Lane Clark Columbia Falls +36 90 90 180 T40 Justin Jones Custer Co +36 90 90 180 42 Taven Coon Dawson Co +37 92 89 181 T43 Dillon Pretty on Top Ronan +38 89 93 182 T43 Reuben Couture Ronan +38 92 90 182 T43 William Webster Dillon +38 92 90 182 T43 Nash Niemeyer Ronan +38 92 90 182 47 Carter Wichman Fergus +39 89 94 183 48 Ray Morrison Dillon +40 93 91 184 49 Kale Reno Havre +42 100 86 186 T50 Tate Hazen Sidney +43 97 90 187 T50 Connor Champagne East Helena +43 98 89 187 52 Grant Wilcox Corvallis +45 95 94 189 T53 Keaton Wold Fergus +49 97 96 193 T53 Sean Zimmer Fergus +49 96 97 193 T53 Conroy Schmitt Billings Central +49 100 93 193 56 Shane Lachenauer Corvallis +51 101 94 195 57 Holter Santos Dillon +53 105 92 197 58 Bryce Cooper Corvallis +99 119 124 243