Ryggs Johnston struggles late, falls in round of 64 at U.S. Amateur

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Arizona State golfer Ryggs Johnston tees off on the second hole during an NCAA golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in Windermere, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Ryggs Johnston
Posted at 12:21 PM, Aug 12, 2021
OAKMONT, Pa. — Libby and Arizona State golfer Ryggs Johnston saw his time at the 121st U.S. Amateur end on Thursday, falling to Matthew Sharpstene by one stroke in the round of 64.

Johnston, who qualified for the round by shooting 141 (+1) in stroke play earlier in the week, was two up on Sharpstene with five holes to play. Johnston took a lead after hole No. 8, and then held that lead for most of the back nine. But Johnston lost three of the final five holes, including the last two to give up the lead.

Sharpstene, who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, will play Caden Fioroni in the round of 32 on Friday.

