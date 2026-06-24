Q2 AOW: Billings golfer Colin Jensen nears Johnny Miller's course record at Lake Hills

BILLINGS — Billings' Colin Jensen lit Lake Hills Golf Course ablaze last weekend.

In the opening round of the State Juniors tournament, Jensen carded a 7-under-par 65, one shot shy of the course record held by Johnny Miller, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Q2 AOW: Billings Central's Colin Jensen nears Johnny Miller's course record at Lake Hills

"For me, I've never really been scared of a number. I just want to go lower and lower," said Jensen, who attends Billings Central High School. "I just kept the confidence going. It was nice to have everything going."

Things turned a little sour on Friday, as Jensen shot a 3-over 75. His blistering opening round, though, still had him right in the thick of things just one shot back of the lead.

“I just had some bad breaks on Friday. It didn't feel like I played that bad. I just couldn't get the ball in the hole at the end of the day," Jensen said. "I had a few lip-outs and I had a few bad bounces and stuff like that. Honestly, it could have been a lot worse than 75. I'm glad I kept it at 75.“

Related: Albatross! Billings' Isaac Mosser pulled rare golf feat at State Juniors

Jensen quickly found himself in a hole in Saturday’s final round. Helena’s John Gilbert birdied four of the first five holes and opened up a six-shot lead. Jensen carded back-to-back eagles on Nos. 9 and 10, both par fives, and tied Gilbert with a birdie on 13 before Gilbert claimed a two-shot victory.

“I definitely got on a run 8-9-10 — birdie, eagle, eagle. The putter got hot. I was just excited and kept it going," Jensen said. "I just had one bad swing on No. 16. It wasn't hard to keep it out of my head, I just moved on. I had, 17 and 18, I gave myself two great birdie looks they just didn't fall."

Entering his junior season this fall, Jensen is certainly a name to keep an eye on.

