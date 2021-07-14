Libby native, Arizona State golfer Ryggs Johnston named GCAA third-team all-American

WHITEFISH — The 2021 golf season accolades continue to roll in for Libby native and Arizona State golfer Ryggs Johnston.

Johnston finished third in the NCAA golf tournament, helping Arizona State make it to the semifinals in team match play. That included 7-under 63, which was the second best round by a Sun Devil golfer in an NCAA tournament. Johnston scored the same low national championship round as golf legend Phil Mickelson and made his way onto ASU's NCAA top-three finishes list.

This week, the sophomore was named a third-team all-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). He had top-five finishes in 19 career tournaments with a 70.8 career stroke average, 17 career rounds in the 60s and 42 career rounds of par or better. The ASU men's golf program has four GCAA all-Americans for the first time since 2009.