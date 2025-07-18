Helena's DAV golf tournament nearing $1 million in total funds raised for disabled veterans

HELENA — It’s not every round that you find an American flag Plinko board out on the golf course. But as Helena prepares to host Montana’s largest golf tournament fundraiser for the 10th straight year, you’ll find a host of fun side games scattered across Bill Roberts and Green Meadow.

This weekend marks the return of the annual Montana Disabled American Veterans golf tournament in support of disabled veterans in the Treasure State. Over the tournament’s 10-year history, tournament coordinator Dan McGowan said he’s watched the fundraisers impact multiply.

“You know, we have over 150 businesses that support this tournament in some way, shape or form,” said McGowan. “Whether it’s sponsor signs, or financial donations, or sponsoring parts of the tournament, or giving us prizes for the tournament.

“I mean, good lord, this year we collected over $15,000 in prizes. And that’s huge. It’s the largest benefit golf tournament in the state of Montana. It didn’t start that way, but it became that.”

McGowan said the tournament raised $19,000 in its inaugural year. Now nine years later, tournament organizers have set a fundraising goal of $250,000 — which would bring the 10-year rolling total to over $1 million.

“And it’ll bring a tear to your eye,” said Montana DAV state commander and 10-year Air Force veteran Kevin Grantier. “Because when you see how much money these sponsors put in, and you know that every dollar raised today stays here in Montana to help Montana veterans like myself — and so many that’ll be playing in the golf tournament as well.”

DAV offers its disabled veterans services like transportation shuttles to Veterans Affairs appointments and legal counseling, something the funds raised through the golf tournament help the organization continue to do.

Grantier said was grateful for DAV’s services after being medically discharged in 1994.

“I had a 500-pound bomb fall on me,” said Grantier, who served in the First Gulf War. “Screwed my back up really bad. And when I got out, and I filed my claim with the VA, I was a typical veteran. Kind of ran into a stonewall a little bit, and it was my uncle who told me get a hold of the DAV.”

McGowan said that when he hears stories like Grantier’s, it makes him think of his brother.

“What goes through my mind is my brother in Vietnam,” said McGowan. “Because he was on the enterprise on the flight deck when the bomb went through the deck. And it touches me because I almost lost my brother that day.”

This year’s Montana DAV golf tournament runs Friday and Saturday, featuring 72 three-person teams.

