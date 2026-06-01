Small schools, big moments: How Broadus freshman, Savage senior won golf titles

BILLINGS — Similarity and contrast. A pair of high school golf's newest state champs were on opposite ends of that spectrum, as each recently wrapped up individual state championships in memorable fashion.

Two weeks ago, Patrick No Runner was a freshman in Broadus. But he didn't play like it at the Class C state tournament in Shelby, using a strong stretch run to win by eight strokes. He joked that winning it so youthfully might be a good news/bad news scenario.

"Now, I'm going to have a target on my back, I think," No Runner said with a laugh.

WATCH how Patrick and Aspen earned their State C titles:

Big moments, small schools: How Broadus freshman, Savage senior won golf titles

Tied atop the leaderboard with Centerville's Grady Dow after opening-round 74s, No Runner hit the gas and seemed speechless when asked about his clutch mentality.

"Yeah,” he laughed again, humbly. “(I) hope I can do this in Junior State, I guess.”

His game plan was simple at Marias Valley Golf & Country Club in Shelby.

"My goal was to shoot under 75 and I felt like I was going to win it," he explained.

Mission accomplished with a final-round 72. And with his final putt, there was a reason his celebration with teammates meant more than a typical title-winning putt.

"I think this was the first one — a boys individual — (that Broadus) is going to have," he said.

Call it a special moment for the incoming player, and a focused finish for outbound Savage senior Aspen Peterson, who kept composed down the stretch to win her first individual title.

"It feels good. I was really nervous, but I pulled it off. It was nerve-racking for sure," Peterson told MTN Sports.

She was specifically talking about fending off a field of challengers — and conquering her own doubts within the moment.

"I started out really rough on my first two holes of the day, so I was pretty down my first nine (holes) … pulled it together my second," Peterson recalled.

The only female to shoot under 80 with a 79 in the opening round, four players were in position to win with five holes left. But by making clutch chip shots and knee-knocker putts, Peterson shot personal bests both tournament days, locked in for a three-stroke win and helped Savage repeat as team champs in an unforgettable finish.

"Especially as a senior. I'm proud of my other girls. It was good," Peterson with a smile.

A pair of small school golfers stealing big stage moments when it counted most.

