SHELBY — After two complete rounds of Class C state golf tournament at Marias Valley Golf & Country Club, Broadus freshman Patrick No Runner took home the individual championship on the boys side while Savage senior Aspen Peterson held on to Tuesday's lead to win the girls title.

Entering Wednesday, No Runner was tied atop the leaderboard with Centerville's Grady Dow after each shot opening-round 74s. The two remained neck-and-neck over the first few holes in the final round until No Runner started to create space.

No Runner shot even-par 72 on the day to claim his first state title, finishing eight strokes ahead of Dow who shot an 80 in the second round.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

State C Golf: Savage's Aspen Peterson, Broadus' Patrick No Runner take home individual state championships

For the girls, Peterson shot a 79 on Tuesday and was the only golfer to be under 80 in Round 1. With that in mind, her title did not come easy.

Centerville's Katharine Taylor and Manhattan Christian's Lydia Visser were both within seven strokes of Peterson. That gap would shorten throughout Wednesday's round.

In fact, another golfer raced up the leaderboard, as Absarokee's Adisyn Kennedy shot a Wednesday-best 82. After 13 holes, Kennedy was tied for first alongside Peterson, with both Taylor and Visser one-stroke behind.

Ultimately, Peterson was able to hang on by three strokes, as the senior shot an 89 to hold on for what's also her first individual title.

Peterson helped lead Savage to a repeat team championship, and the Scobey boys — led by four top-15 finishers — three-peated as state title winners.

