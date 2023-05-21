Bozeman Lacrosse downs East Helena 12-4, takes home yet another state title

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Lacrosse added another state title to their legacy on Sunday.

They beat Helena East 12-4 to take home their third straight title as a program since the touranment came back in 2021 after it being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

After the Guardians struck first early in the first quarter, Bozeman responded and would not give back the momemtum all game.

It started with the first goal for Bozeman coming from senior Mid Logan Springer.

The offense quickly picked up after that, with senior Mid Jasper Skidmore not too soon after. Senior attacks Harrison Wolpoe and Jackson Wanderer were major contributors to this win as well.

Head Coach Dan Springer was extremely proud of his team's effort in their big win today.

"It started off with the swagger they have," he said. "I mean, they've earned over six years now. So they knew when they came out here they were confident, and that made a big difference."

He also took much pride in how they played their game.

"One thing about our varsity program is that we are highly disciplined," he said. "The kids understand what is expected of them, and they play the game of lacrosse not a different version where they're going after bodies, and people, and those kind of things. It's a physical game, and those kinds of things happen, but it shouldn't be the point of the game."

As the sport of lacrosse continues to grow in the Treasure State, so does the level of competition. Despite this, Bozeman continues to dominate and will enter next season with a target on their back as the ones to beat once again.