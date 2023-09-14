Wisconsin transfer RB Julius Davis making instant impact at Montana State

BOZEMAN — Through two games this season, Montana State running back Julius Davis has rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown as part of an offense that averages better than 307 yards on the ground per game.

Davis recently sat down with MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence to reflect on his time with the No. 3-ranked Bobcats since transferring in the offseason from the University of Wisconsin, talking about his recruitment after entering the NCAA transfer portal and how much offensive line coach Al Johnson, a former assistant coach at Wisconsin, means to him.

He also talked about scoring his first collegiate career touchdown in the season opener against Utah Tech in Montana State's Gold Rush game and his blocked punt at South Dakota State last week.

Davis earned a bachelor's degree in consumer behavior and marketplace studies from Wisconsin, and away from the field and classroom he enjoys playing video games. Davis said that his father was once an expert at Madden NFL, and Davis says he uses the game to learn different defensive schemes. Davis himself said he is a top-ranked player in Call of Duty, which is his favorite game.

Montana State (1-1) welcomes Stetson (2-0) into Bobcat Stadium on Saturday for the final non-conference game of the season. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. To watch the full interview with Davis, see the video player above.