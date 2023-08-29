Week 1 Montana State press conference with coach Brent Vigen

BOZEMAN — It's officially game week in Bozeman as the Montana State Bobcats get set to host Utah Tech on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

The Bobcats held their first weekly press conference on Monday, an event that will reoccur throughout the season. Head coach Brent Vigen addressed the media ahead of MSU's game against Utah Tech.

At the press conference, those in attendance talked about the Bobcats strategy to implement more of a passing game this season. Last year they had one of the best run games in the FCS.

Vigen also addressed charges stemming from an alleged incident in May that involved assistant coaches Taylor Housewright and Sam Mix, and gave a look ahead to what they expect to face in Utah Tech.

Check out the full press conference in the video above.