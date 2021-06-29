'Third times the charm' for Bobcat great Katie Bussey, joins Binford's coaching staff

BOZEMAN — Montana State Women’s basketball added a very familiar face to their staff earlier this month.

After spending the last nine years overseas playing professionally, Bobcat great Katie Bussey is back in the Treasure State and ready for her new role on the sidelines.

“I kind of feel like I visioned this ever since I left after graduating in Montana," Bussey explained. "I didn’t know yet that it’d be back in America already, but I did let Coach [Tricia] Binford know it would be something that I’d consider because this was actually the third time she’s offered me.”

After retiring from her professional playing career this past year, the Bobcat’s second all-time leading scorer stepped into her first overseas coaching opportunity, which changed her view on coming back to America.

Bussey reached out to Coach Binford to see if there was an opening, and like the saying goes, third times the charm.

“I did reach out to her at the beginning of April this and say 'Coach, Bin I’m available if the opportunity comes up,' and then less than a month later she sent me a message and said Katie I might be having an opening," Bussey chuckled. "Then, the next day I called her. She gave me the rundown on what my role would be, and it was absolutely perfect.”

This upcoming season Bussey will tend to a laundry list of duties serving as the director of on-court player development, assistant offensive coordinator, Bobcat Hoop Camp director, and of course, oversee international recruiting.

“It just works that I have a bit of a network set up already over there," Bussey explained. "It’s a really easy way for me to get in contact with coaches about young talent if kids are interested in taking themselves over to America. I also have a bit of a reputation being there, so that can help a lot.”

When Katie played for the Bobcats from 2008 to 2012, she says her goal was to win the Big Sky Conference. While that never happened, she’s seen where Coach Binford has taken the women's program and can’t wait to be under her wing once again.

“I just really believe in what she’s doing," Bussey smiled. " I’ve seen the progress from the time I was there, and the way she’s built the program, the type of players she’s been able to recruit - she’s just made her mark. I think it’s really exciting just to get to learn from her now as a coach because it’s something I see pursuing for the rest of my life.”

Bussey is now the third former player to become an assistant on Coach Binford’s staff joining Blaire Braxton and Peyton Ferris.