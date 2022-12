BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State offensive lineman Joe McElroy who joined the program in 2018 and is a native of Missoula, Montana.

During Episode 11, McElroy talks about being a part of this year's offensive line and what makes it one of the most prolific groups in Bobcat history, growing up as a Bobcat fan in Missoula, and his plans to join the healthcare field after the fall.