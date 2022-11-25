The Final Drive: Isaiah Ifanse

BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse who joined the program in 2018 and is only 186 yards away from surpassing Ryan Johnson (3,646) as the Bobcats' all-time leading rusher.

Ifanse missed the 2022 regular season while recovering from off-season knee surgery but is set to return to the field on Dec. 3 in the Bobcats' second-round playoff game against the winner of North Dakota-Weber State.

During Episode 11, Ifanse talks about his recovery, his excitement about returning to the gridiron, and why his mom is the 'who' behind his passion for playing football.