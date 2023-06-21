Southwest Montana to hold several youth football camps

BOZEMAN — Wednesday marked the official start to summer, which mean its also camp season for youth sports.

While Montana State, Montana Tech, and the University of Montana-Western have already been holding both youth or high school football camps throughout the summer, now that mandatory minicamp is over, several former and current NFL stars are holding theirs.

Colt Anderson's annual Uptop Skills Camp returns to Naranche State on Friday, June 23. The former Montana Griz and NFL safety is in his fourth season with the Cincinnati Bengals serving as a special teams assistant.

The Bobcat Collective will be holding its first-ever Montana NFL Stars Kid Combine on Tuesday, June 27 at Bobcat Stadium. According to their event page, the "one-of-a-kind sports camp designed to give children the opportunity to experience the same testing activities NFL players undergo during their Pro Day." Registration is still open.

Former Bobcat and current Atlanta Falcon Troy Andersen will be holding his inaugural camp at his alma mater Beaverhead High School in Dillon on Wednesday, June 28. The camp is sold out.

Bozeman native Will Dissly will return to his old stomping grounds at Van Winkle Stadium on Friday, June 30. The Seattle Seahawk is opening his youth football camp to kids from first and eighth grade.

Former Bobcat and current Los Angeles Ram Lance McCutcheon is expected to hold an academy for wide receivers on July 12.