Results: Montana State sweeps first rodeo of the week with Friday Performance

BOZEMAN — Action returned to the Brick on Friday night to close out the first of two rodeos this weekend at Montana State. The Bobcats swept the first rodeo of the season, their men winning with a total of 615 points, and the women winning with a total of 640 points.
Here are final team standings:
MEN'S RODEO
1. 615, Montana State
2. 550, UM Western
3. 480, MSU Northern
4. 380, Miles CC
5. 230, Northwest College
6. 180, Dawson CC
WOMEN’S RODEO
1. 640, Montana State
2. 195, Montana
3. 185, MSU Northern
4. 105, UM Western
5. 100, Northwest College
Here are the final individual, combined results:
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1. 4.8 Haven Wolstein, MTSU
2. 5.4 Molly Salmond, MTSU
3. 5.6 Lacey Lawrence, UMT
T4. 5.7 Ryland Lufkin, UMTW
T4. 5.7 Cate Hepper, MTSU
5. Meghan McGinley, MTSU
GOAT TYING
1. 13.1 Jessica Stevens, MTSU
2. 13.2 Paige Rasmussen, MTSU
3. 15.9 Kylie Lund, UMTW
4. 16.8 Mikenna Schauer, MSUN
5. 17.3 Kenda Statham, MSUN
6. 21.3 Braliegh Rae, UMTW
BARREL RACING
1. 29.81 Shai McDonald, MTSU
2. 30.13 Tayla Moeykens, MTSU
3. 30.24 Nicole Groeneveld, NWC
4. 30.47 Molly Salmond, MTSU
5. 30.52 Brittney Cox, MSUN
TIE-DOWN ROPING
1. 18.1 Cole Trexler, MILES
2. 18.7 Jase Bustad, MTSU
3. 19.4 Levi Delamarter, MTSU
4. 22.3 Daylon Danks, MILES
5. 22.8 Logan Beattie, MTSU
6. 22.9 Ty Christensen
STEER WRESTLING
1. 10.7 Mike Nannini, MTSU
2. 14.7 Garrett Yeager, UMTW
3. 14.9 Peyton Hawtin, DAWSON
4. 17.7 Jhet Murphy, UMTW
5. 20.8 Traver Johnson, MTSU
6. 21.3 Chance Story, MTSU
TEAM ROPING
1. 11.9 Cameron Handy/Hayden Taylor, MILES/MTSU
2. 12.4 Adrianno Cummins/Rope Tie Three Irons, MSUN/MSUN
T3. 13 Gunner Plenty/Mason Trollinger, NWC/NWC
T3. 13 Jhet Murphy/Ty Christensen UMTW/UMTW
4. 20.6 Trey Dempewolf/Tee McAmis, DCC/DCC
5. 5.9/1 Jaden Whitman, Bode Spring, MTSU/MTSU
BAREBACK RIDING
1. 141 Trevor Kay, UMW
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
1. 132 Garrett Cunningham, NMTC
2. 111 Cody Faulkner, MTSU
3. 67/1 Caleb Meeks, MTSU
4. 47/1 Dallen Hoover, NMTC
BULL RIDING
No marks
Action returns to the Saturday morning with slack, followed by a performance round at 7 p.m. to for the second of two spring rodeos this weekend at Montana State.