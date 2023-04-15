Results: Montana State sweeps first rodeo of the week with Friday Performance

BOZEMAN — Action returned to the Brick on Friday night to close out the first of two rodeos this weekend at Montana State. The Bobcats swept the first rodeo of the season, their men winning with a total of 615 points, and the women winning with a total of 640 points.

Here are final team standings:

MEN'S RODEO

1. 615, Montana State

2. 550, UM Western

3. 480, MSU Northern

4. 380, Miles CC

5. 230, Northwest College

6. 180, Dawson CC

WOMEN’S RODEO

1. 640, Montana State

2. 195, Montana

3. 185, MSU Northern

4. 105, UM Western

5. 100, Northwest College

Here are the final individual, combined results:

BREAKAWAY ROPING

1. 4.8 Haven Wolstein, MTSU

2. 5.4 Molly Salmond, MTSU

3. 5.6 Lacey Lawrence, UMT

T4. 5.7 Ryland Lufkin, UMTW

T4. 5.7 Cate Hepper, MTSU

5. Meghan McGinley, MTSU

GOAT TYING

1. 13.1 Jessica Stevens, MTSU

2. 13.2 Paige Rasmussen, MTSU

3. 15.9 Kylie Lund, UMTW

4. 16.8 Mikenna Schauer, MSUN

5. 17.3 Kenda Statham, MSUN

6. 21.3 Braliegh Rae, UMTW

BARREL RACING

1. 29.81 Shai McDonald, MTSU

2. 30.13 Tayla Moeykens, MTSU

3. 30.24 Nicole Groeneveld, NWC

4. 30.47 Molly Salmond, MTSU

5. 30.52 Brittney Cox, MSUN

TIE-DOWN ROPING

1. 18.1 Cole Trexler, MILES

2. 18.7 Jase Bustad, MTSU

3. 19.4 Levi Delamarter, MTSU

4. 22.3 Daylon Danks, MILES

5. 22.8 Logan Beattie, MTSU

6. 22.9 Ty Christensen

STEER WRESTLING

1. 10.7 Mike Nannini, MTSU

2. 14.7 Garrett Yeager, UMTW

3. 14.9 Peyton Hawtin, DAWSON

4. 17.7 Jhet Murphy, UMTW

5. 20.8 Traver Johnson, MTSU

6. 21.3 Chance Story, MTSU

TEAM ROPING

1. 11.9 Cameron Handy/Hayden Taylor, MILES/MTSU

2. 12.4 Adrianno Cummins/Rope Tie Three Irons, MSUN/MSUN

T3. 13 Gunner Plenty/Mason Trollinger, NWC/NWC

T3. 13 Jhet Murphy/Ty Christensen UMTW/UMTW

4. 20.6 Trey Dempewolf/Tee McAmis, DCC/DCC

5. 5.9/1 Jaden Whitman, Bode Spring, MTSU/MTSU

BAREBACK RIDING

1. 141 Trevor Kay, UMW

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

1. 132 Garrett Cunningham, NMTC

2. 111 Cody Faulkner, MTSU

3. 67/1 Caleb Meeks, MTSU

4. 47/1 Dallen Hoover, NMTC

BULL RIDING

No marks

Action returns to the Saturday morning with slack, followed by a performance round at 7 p.m. to for the second of two spring rodeos this weekend at Montana State.