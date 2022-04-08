Results: Montana State kicks off spring rodeo with Thursday performance

BOZEMAN — It’s been three years since the annual Montana State spring rodeo has kicked up dust inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, but on Thursday it made its triumphant return with a nearly sold-out crowd on hand for the first night of performance rounds.

The Bobcats are competing against eight other Big Sky regional teams: Dawson Community College, Miles Community College, Montana Tech, MSU Northern, UM Western, University of Montana, University of Providence, and Northwest College.

Here are Thursday's results:

Saddle Bronc Riding

72 Cunningham, Garrett Tyler MSUN

0 Meeks, Caleb William.............................................. MTSU

0 Biggers, Cole Jeffry................................................... NWC

0 Faulkner, Cody Michael.......................................... MTSU

0 Klingler, Carson .................................................... UMTW

0 Trexler, Cole Clifford.............................................. MILES

0 Burrill, Nolan Thomas Vernon.................................. NWC

0 Siphakis, Coltin..................................................... UPROV

Steer Wrestling

4.2 Sigman, Timothy James......................................... UMTW

5.6 Harrison, Bryce Joseph.......................................... UMTW

7.2 Faulkner, Cody Michael.......................................... MTSU

8.2 Stensrud, Ethan James............................................ UMTW

8.9 Johnson, Clay Ellis.................................................. MTSU

10.1 Berquist, Caleb Shane.............................................. MTSU

13.7 Yeager, Garret William........................................... UMTW

NT Nannini, Michael Henry.......................................... MTSU

NT Mackenzie, Tyson Richard......................................... DCC

NT York, Sylais Kain...................................................... NWC

Goat Tying

6.8 Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth ...................................... MTSU

7.2 Schauer, Mikenna Raye.......................................... MSUN

7.2 Stevens, Jessica Ranae................................................ DCC

7.6 Wolstein, Haven Grace............................................ MTSU

7.7 Carlson, Ashtyn Bree................................................. UMT

7.8 Anderson, Rylee Kira.............................................. MTSU

7.9 Smith, Hollie Marie................................................. MILES

8.8 Lufkin, Ryland Ann............................................... UMTW

10.7 Johnson, Lauren Elizabeth......................................... UMT

Team Roping

7.5 York, Sylais/Gordon, Spencer........................ NWC/NWC

9.3 Carl, Cheyanne/Klind, Trevor.......................... UMT/UMT

9.6 Schmiedeke, Kayla/Mullanix, Peyton............. MTSU/DCC

15.3 Ramirez, Edward/Cerini, Jake................................ UMTW

21.9 Berquist, Caleb/Leno, Teegan...................... MTSU/MTSU

NT Rogers, Kaycee/Klingler, Carson ........................... UMTW

NT Stensrud, Ethan/Acord, Cody.................... UMTW/MILES

NT Goings, Matthew/Bartholomew, Brett.................... UMTW

NT Three Irons, Rope/Murphy, Luke........................... MSUN

NT Nannini, Michael/Bustad, Jase................................. MTSU

Bareback Riding

73 Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin................................... MTSU

65 Kay, Trevor William............................................... UMTW

0 Young, Taylor Wilson............................................ MSUN

Breakaway Roping

2.8 Fossum, Isabella Alice............................................. MTSU

2.9 Salmond, Molly Mae............................................... MTSU

4.2 Ennis, Arianna Marlene............................................. NWC

NT Rogers, Kaycee Lynn............................................. UMTW

NT Anderson, Rylee Kira.............................................. MTSU

NT Stevenson, Rachael Grace........................................ MTSU

NT Mullanix, Peyton Neumann........................................ DCC

NT Connelly, Skylar Marie......................................... UPROV

NT Schroeder, McKenna Wolf..................................... UMTW

NT Neville, Talyn MalAhie.......................................... UMTW

Tie Down Roping

10.4 Trexler, Cole Clifford.............................................. MILES

11.9 Wolstein, Treg Lee................................................... MTSU

12.5 Yarama, Lincoln Gregory....................................... MSUN

12.9 Beattie, Logan John................................................. MTSU

12.9 Bartholomew, Brett Owen...................................... UMTW

13.5 Murphy, Luke John................................................ UMTW

NT Faulkner, Cody Michael.......................................... MTSU

NT Harrison, Bryce Joseph.......................................... UMTW

NT Whelpton, Hayden Calvin........................................... DCC

NT Stensrud, Ethan James............................................ UMTW

Barrel Racing

15.00 Salmond, Molly Mae............................................... MTSU

15.02 Fossum, Isabella Alice............................................. MTSU

15.25 Henn, Sadie Elizabeth............................................. MSUN

15.44 Lytle, Taylissa Jayde............................................... MSUN

15.47 Castagno, Kinzie Shae............................................... NWC

15.52 Pethel, Anna Malise............................................... UMTW

16.41 Stroh, Rebecca Marie.............................................. MILES

24.62 McDonald, Shai RaNai............................................ MTSU

32.12 Thompson, Logan Taylor....................................... UMTW

Vet Out Meeks, Ellie Kate........................................................ DCC

Bull Riding

0 Haverland, Clayton Don......................................... UMTW

0 Falcon, Cameron Raye............................................ MILES

0 Rogers, Sterling Richard............................................ NWC

0 Siphakis, Coltin..................................................... UPROV

0 Young, Taylor Wilson............................................ MSUN

0 Young, Zane.............................................................. NWC

0 Runfola, Chase........................................................ MTSU