Results: Montana State kicks off spring rodeo with Thursday performance

BOZEMAN — It’s been three years since the annual Montana State spring rodeo has kicked up dust inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, but on Thursday it made its triumphant return with a nearly sold-out crowd on hand for the first night of performance rounds.
The Bobcats are competing against eight other Big Sky regional teams: Dawson Community College, Miles Community College, Montana Tech, MSU Northern, UM Western, University of Montana, University of Providence, and Northwest College.
Here are Thursday's results:
Saddle Bronc Riding
72 Cunningham, Garrett Tyler MSUN
0 Meeks, Caleb William.............................................. MTSU
0 Biggers, Cole Jeffry................................................... NWC
0 Faulkner, Cody Michael.......................................... MTSU
0 Klingler, Carson .................................................... UMTW
0 Trexler, Cole Clifford.............................................. MILES
0 Burrill, Nolan Thomas Vernon.................................. NWC
0 Siphakis, Coltin..................................................... UPROV
Steer Wrestling
4.2 Sigman, Timothy James......................................... UMTW
5.6 Harrison, Bryce Joseph.......................................... UMTW
7.2 Faulkner, Cody Michael.......................................... MTSU
8.2 Stensrud, Ethan James............................................ UMTW
8.9 Johnson, Clay Ellis.................................................. MTSU
10.1 Berquist, Caleb Shane.............................................. MTSU
13.7 Yeager, Garret William........................................... UMTW
NT Nannini, Michael Henry.......................................... MTSU
NT Mackenzie, Tyson Richard......................................... DCC
NT York, Sylais Kain...................................................... NWC
Goat Tying
6.8 Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth ...................................... MTSU
7.2 Schauer, Mikenna Raye.......................................... MSUN
7.2 Stevens, Jessica Ranae................................................ DCC
7.6 Wolstein, Haven Grace............................................ MTSU
7.7 Carlson, Ashtyn Bree................................................. UMT
7.8 Anderson, Rylee Kira.............................................. MTSU
7.9 Smith, Hollie Marie................................................. MILES
8.8 Lufkin, Ryland Ann............................................... UMTW
10.7 Johnson, Lauren Elizabeth......................................... UMT
Team Roping
7.5 York, Sylais/Gordon, Spencer........................ NWC/NWC
9.3 Carl, Cheyanne/Klind, Trevor.......................... UMT/UMT
9.6 Schmiedeke, Kayla/Mullanix, Peyton............. MTSU/DCC
15.3 Ramirez, Edward/Cerini, Jake................................ UMTW
21.9 Berquist, Caleb/Leno, Teegan...................... MTSU/MTSU
NT Rogers, Kaycee/Klingler, Carson ........................... UMTW
NT Stensrud, Ethan/Acord, Cody.................... UMTW/MILES
NT Goings, Matthew/Bartholomew, Brett.................... UMTW
NT Three Irons, Rope/Murphy, Luke........................... MSUN
NT Nannini, Michael/Bustad, Jase................................. MTSU
Bareback Riding
73 Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin................................... MTSU
65 Kay, Trevor William............................................... UMTW
0 Young, Taylor Wilson............................................ MSUN
Breakaway Roping
2.8 Fossum, Isabella Alice............................................. MTSU
2.9 Salmond, Molly Mae............................................... MTSU
4.2 Ennis, Arianna Marlene............................................. NWC
NT Rogers, Kaycee Lynn............................................. UMTW
NT Anderson, Rylee Kira.............................................. MTSU
NT Stevenson, Rachael Grace........................................ MTSU
NT Mullanix, Peyton Neumann........................................ DCC
NT Connelly, Skylar Marie......................................... UPROV
NT Schroeder, McKenna Wolf..................................... UMTW
NT Neville, Talyn MalAhie.......................................... UMTW
Tie Down Roping
10.4 Trexler, Cole Clifford.............................................. MILES
11.9 Wolstein, Treg Lee................................................... MTSU
12.5 Yarama, Lincoln Gregory....................................... MSUN
12.9 Beattie, Logan John................................................. MTSU
12.9 Bartholomew, Brett Owen...................................... UMTW
13.5 Murphy, Luke John................................................ UMTW
NT Faulkner, Cody Michael.......................................... MTSU
NT Harrison, Bryce Joseph.......................................... UMTW
NT Whelpton, Hayden Calvin........................................... DCC
NT Stensrud, Ethan James............................................ UMTW
Barrel Racing
15.00 Salmond, Molly Mae............................................... MTSU
15.02 Fossum, Isabella Alice............................................. MTSU
15.25 Henn, Sadie Elizabeth............................................. MSUN
15.44 Lytle, Taylissa Jayde............................................... MSUN
15.47 Castagno, Kinzie Shae............................................... NWC
15.52 Pethel, Anna Malise............................................... UMTW
16.41 Stroh, Rebecca Marie.............................................. MILES
24.62 McDonald, Shai RaNai............................................ MTSU
32.12 Thompson, Logan Taylor....................................... UMTW
Vet Out Meeks, Ellie Kate........................................................ DCC
Bull Riding
0 Haverland, Clayton Don......................................... UMTW
0 Falcon, Cameron Raye............................................ MILES
0 Rogers, Sterling Richard............................................ NWC
0 Siphakis, Coltin..................................................... UPROV
0 Young, Taylor Wilson............................................ MSUN
0 Young, Zane.............................................................. NWC
0 Runfola, Chase........................................................ MTSU