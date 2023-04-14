Results: Montana State kicks off annual spring rodeo with Thursday Performance

BOZEMAN — After nearly a seven-month hiatus, Montana State Rodeo returned to the arena Thursday night to start kicking up dust on the second half of their season with their annual back-to-back spring rodeos inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The Bobcat women (1,897 points) entered this weekend sitting comfortably on top of the Big Sky standings with a 658-point leader over Montana Western. However, Montana State finds itself in an unfamiliar position in the men's standings holding onto second place (2,347) right behind the Bulldogs (2,553).

Here are Thursday's Results:

BREAKAWAY ROPING

1. 3.2 Meghan McGinley, MSU

2. 3.9 Nicole Groeneveld, NWC

3. 5.9 Lauren Johnson, UM

GOAT TYING

1. 6.8 Jessica Stevens, MSU

2. 7.6 Mikenna Schauer, MSUN

3. 8.2 Tavy Jo Leno, UMW

4. 8.3 Brooklin Baukol, UM

5. 9.9 DeEtte Powell, NWC

6. 12.1 Madeline Hall, UMW

7. 12.5 Hollie Smith, MCC

8. 13.2 Jayton Julian, MCC

BARREL RACING

T1. 15.40 Macardi Anderson, MSU

T1. 15.40 Lacey Lawrence, UM

3. 15.50 Elizabeth Bolich, MSU

4. 15.56 Madeline Hall, UMW

5. 15.67 Meghan McGinley, MSU

6. 16.48 Jordan Cole, MCC

7. 16.60 Rachael Stevenson, MSU

8. 20.62 Breyer Newman, MSU

9. 20.94 Mackenzie Jurosko, NWC

10. 23.60 Shanae Johnson, NWC

TIE-DOWN ROPING

1. 10.1 Court Nugent, MSUN

2. 12.0 Luke Murphy, UMW

3. 12.4 Trey Dempewold, DCC

4. 14.1 Trevor Klind, UM

5. 14.2 Jhet Murphy, UMW

6. 15.2 Logan Smith, NWC

7. 16.2 Gavin Knutson, UMW

STEER WRESTLING

1. 4.2 Mike Nannini, MSU

2. 7.2 Jhet Murphy, UMW

3. 8.9 Nathan Eggena, MSU

4. 16.1 Chance Story, MSUN

5. 26.7 Maclain Cathey, MSU

TEAM ROPING

1. 8.6 Kaydin Small (NWC)/Hunter Braniff (NWC)

2. 13.7 Chase Kellett (DCC)/Hayden Whelpton (DCC)

3. 13.9 Cooper Pavkov (UMW)/Brett Bartholomew (UMW)

4. 14.1 Daylon Danks (MCC), Dawson Jackson (MCC)

5. 25.0 Madalyn Foster (UMW)/Jackie Sceirine (UMW)

BAREBACK RIDING

1. 81 Trevor Kay, UMW

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

1. 67 Caleb Meeks, MSU

2. 58 Garrett Cunningham, MSUN

3. 53 Cody Faulkner, MSU

4. 47 Dallen Hoover, MSUN

BULL RIDING

No marks

Action returns to the Brick Friday morning with slack, followed by a performance round at 7 p.m. to close out the first of two spring rodeos this weekend at Montana State.