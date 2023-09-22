No. 3 Montana State opens Big Sky conference play at No. 10 Weber State on Saturday

BOZEMAN — Parity – something that grows each year in the Big Sky amongst its members. It’s a conference that becomes tougher and tougher to win every year.

Entering into Week 4, six teams from the conference sit in the Top 25 with 2-1 Bobcats leading the pack at No. 3, where they’ve been ranked all season.

They start conference in Ogden, Utah to take on No. 10 Weber State.

“You know to win our conference, you can’t lose a game," Bobcats coach Brent Vigen said. "Whether that’s going to repeat itself this year, I don’t know, but that’s what starts for us here on Saturday."

"There’s a lot of teams that are capable of doing big things this year. Lots of universities that are invested in football right now, and that’s a good thing for our league.”

Vigen acknowledged in post game press conference after their Week 3 57-20 win over Stetson, how it’s human nature to treat games with higher-ranked opponents to a higher degree.

However, the Bobcats really fight against this notion and treat every game with the same level of intensity.

Something so prevalent as they head to Weber State, one of their many tough road games on the schedule.

“We know at the end of the day, it’s one game at a time," Bobcats safety Dru Polidore said. "We can’t look ahead to Weber State and blow a game to Stetson, and that just sets you back further at the end of the day. We knew we wanted to win, we knew we could win, we knew we should win. And at the end of the day, that’s all we were focused on doing last week.”

Bobcats tight end, Derryk Snell, reflected the same sentiment as Polidore when explaining how their team doesn't look too far ahead.

“Got to be where your feet are kind of. Just being able to look at the schedule, and say, “Oh, we have all these tough teams,” Snell said. "You got to accept that, accept the challenge, and just one foot at a time. Right now it happens to be Weber.”

The Bobcats, like many teams across the landscape in Week 4, are dealing with injuries. Quarterback Tommy Mellott will once again be sidelined this Saturday, for a leg injury he sustained during the South Dakota State game in Week 2.

Vigen acknowledged Mellot being key to their run game against the Wildcats last season. However, this year the running backs room has a different look and better health. And, their offense has a strength to adapt as they go with Quarterback Sean Chambers at the helm for the game's entirety.

“We’re an offense that can take on some different forms," Vigen said. "I think we’re continuing to figure that out. Being able to lean on that running back position, continue to develop on the passing side of things. With the tight ends, find a way to get them involved. I do think, through three games, the offensive line is playing really well.”

Each and every member of the team is ready if their number is called.

“You know you always got to be ready," Snell said. "People get hurt, it’s part of the game. You know, you got to accept your role for that, and you know, people will do this on this team. That’s why this team is so relentless, and yeah, this team is great.”

It's a 'next man up' mentality for the Bobcats.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. on Montana Television Network on Saturday.