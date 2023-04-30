Montana State's Ty Okada signs with Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State nickel and safety Ty Okada is headed to the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

Okada signed with the Seahawks Saturday afternoon immediately following the conclusion of this year's NFL Draft.

He tweeted, "God knows all I ever need is a foot in the door. Seahawks, let’s work!"

The former Bobcat turned heads at Montana State's pro day last month, producing numbers that ranked him next to the 22 safeties that competed at this year's NFL Combine:

David Rivers/MTN Sports Ty Okada ranked in the top three of five different categories among safeties that competed at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Okada finished his career with 179 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 18 defended passes.

“They are going to get somebody that can do it all and somebody who is going to grind on special teams and be a special teams ace," Okada stated after his pro day on April 5. "No matter what team I go to, I’m going to be a special teams standout, I promise you that.”

The Seattle Seahawks were one of seven teams present for Montana State's pro day, and also attended last year's where they ultimately signed wide receiver Kevin Kassis.